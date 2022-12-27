‘You let your country down’: Watch Brentford fans mock Harry Kane during Premier League clash with Tottenham

England’s World Cup penalty miss vs France is still haunting the players as fans are leaving no chance to remind them the unpleasant event. On Monday, when England’s Harry Kane made his first appearance since missing the penalty in World Cup, Brentford fans sang “you let your country down” to mock the English skipper during the first half.

The Spurs faithful responded by chanting “he’s one of our own”. Kane had missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago.

You got love the Premiership 😅😂 putting off @HKane off😅 “You let your country down” 🙌🤣 pic.twitter.com/tIrL64zqAY — Baalawy (@TalBaalawy) December 26, 2022

Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Kane scored in the 65th minute. He headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day, a traditional day of playing in England on the day after Christmas.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized six minutes later for Tottenham. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford.

It was the sixth game in a row in which Tottenham had fallen behind.

The match was the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the long break for the World Cup in Qatar.