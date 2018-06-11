You get weird kind of thoughts when you don’t get your breakfast on time: Sunil Chhetri reveals reason behind viral video

Sunil Chhetri asked people of India to come and watch the national team play in the stadium. (Source: Twitter) Sunil Chhetri asked people of India to come and watch the national team play in the stadium. (Source: Twitter)

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri revealed that the viral video where he made an emotional plea to fellow countrymen to turn up for the Intercontinental Cup was because of his growing age and an empty stomach. Addressing reporters, a day after India lifted the Intercontinental Cup by beating Kenya 2-0, Chhetri was predictably in a jovial mood and chose to answer questions on a lighter note.

“Actually I am ageing. That’s why you get these weird kind of thoughts in the morning when you don’t get your breakfast on time. And then you post that kind of a video message,” Chhetri said when asked as to why he decided to shoot the emotional video.

“Had my PR team got a whiff of it, they wouldn’t have allowed me to post that message. Kya karein buddhe ho rahein aur ab shaadi bhi ho gayi hain (What to do, I am getting old and now I am married too),” Chhetri joked.

When asked if he was thinking of retirement, the Indian captain was quick to retort and said, “It was a joke sir. I am not going anywhere. I am very much here and playing the game.”

Recalling how his parents encouraged him pursue his dream, the 32-year-old said, “My parents were extremely supportive when I wanted to pursue football. My mother had played for the Nepal national team and she knew what it meant to represent the country.

“That’s why I keep telling parents that please encourage your child. You need to be extremely patient with them. One day they will come up and tell that they want to become Bhaichung Bhutia.”

