You don’t compare F1 with karting: Karim Benzema on comparison with Olivier Giroud

With football coming to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema took to Instagram to answer questions from fans and in one of his sessions, the French star did not have kind words for his counterpart Olivier Giroud.

Benzema answered a fan on whether the Chelsea forward deserves to play ahead of him. “You don’t compare Formula 1 with karting, and I am being nice,” Benzema said on Instagram Live .

“Next…I know that I am Formula 1. It works because he is there, that is the only reason. It won’t be spectacular, he won’t do something amazing, but he has his thing.

“Aside from that, does everyone like the way he plays? I don’t know,” he added.

Taking advantage of Benzema’s absence in International football since before the Euro 2016 which saw France in the final, Giroud becaming the country’s third highest scorer with 39 goals in 93 games, trailing only Thierry Henry and Michel Platini.

In club competition, however, Benzema leads with 20 La Liga goals in 26 matches this season in comparison to Giroud with two Premier League goals in nine appearances.

