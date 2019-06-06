‘You are Barca, and I’m Liverpool’: Lionel Messi’s son Mateo

Lionel Messi revealed in an interview that his middle son, Mateo, is a footballing troll who is keen on reminding his father about his defeats.

The FC Barcelona star isn’t used to losing – the Catalonian team only lost thrice in the league this season. However, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by eventual champions Liverpool despite a 3-0 first-leg lead, and also went on to lose to Valencia CF in the final of the Copa del Rey.

And Mateo likes reminding his father of this.

“We played at home, and last time, we kicked it about, he would tell me, ‘I’m Liverpool, who beat you. You are Barça, and I’m Liverpool,’” Messi said in an interview with Argentine broadcasting service TyC Sports.

Even at three years of age, Mateo successfully winds his elder brother Thiago up when the latter watches the matches of fierce Barça rivals Real Madrid.

“He’s watching TV and he screams goal for Real Madrid,” says Leo. “He does it on purpose against his brother. Everyone watching Madrid, they score, Thiago gets angry, and Mateo goes ‘goaaaal for Madrid!’”

In fact, in an earlier interview with TyC Sports in December 2017, the patriarch of the Messi family also said this of his children (before the youngest, Ciro, was born): “Mateo… terrible. Mateo is a character. They’re very different. Thiago is a phenomenon, really good. And the other, the exact opposite.”

In moments like these, it is great to remember that after all is said and done and all jokes are made, the Messis are still one happy family, with the Argentine star’s Instagram chock-full of pictures and videos with his wife, three sons, and even their dog Hulk: