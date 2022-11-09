scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Gerard Pique sent off at half time for verbal tirade at match officials

The 35-year-old played no part in his farewell appearance after being sent off. Gerard Pique announced he was hanging up his boots last week.

Gerard Pique arguing with the referee in the game between Osasuna vs Barcelona. (SOURCE: Twitter)

“You are a f****** DISGRACE!” Referee Jesus Gil Manzano has claimed in his report that Gerard Pique used these abusive words for him and this was the reason behind his sending off without entering the pitch on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the tunnel during the halftime break in the league match between Osasuna vs Barcelona. The 35-year-old played no part in his farewell appearance after being sent off. Pique announced he was hanging up his boots last week.

Earlier in the game, Barcelona’s striker Robert Lewandowski was shown the second yellow in the 31st minute for his strong tackle on the Osasuna defender David García away from the ball.

This is the second red card for Lewandowski in nearly 10 years. His last sending-off came when he was part of Jurgen Klopp’s famous Borrusia Dortmund side.

Barcelona defeated Osasuna 1-2. Osasuna opened the scoring early in the sixth minute with David Gracia scoring. However, Pedri equalised before half time and Raphinha scored late in the 85th minute to take three points home.

“It was a difficult match and it got even harder after Robert was sent off,” Pedri said. “We knew we would have an opportunity, and got the goal when we had the chance.”

The Catalans are on top of the Laliga table with 37 points. Real Madrid trail behind with 32 points and a game in hand on Thursday against Cadiz.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

This is the final matchday in the Spanish top division before the World Cup gets underway in Qatar. The league will resume on 31st December.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

The World Cup will get underway on 20th November with Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game and will end on December 18.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 12:13:17 pm
Next Story

Is your morning walk not enough? Should you do resistance training to prevent diabetes?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 09: Latest News