Gerard Pique sent off at half time for verbal tirade at match officials

“You are a f****** DISGRACE!” Referee Jesus Gil Manzano has claimed in his report that Gerard Pique used these abusive words for him and this was the reason behind his sending off without entering the pitch on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the tunnel during the halftime break in the league match between Osasuna vs Barcelona. The 35-year-old played no part in his farewell appearance after being sent off. Pique announced he was hanging up his boots last week.

Earlier in the game, Barcelona’s striker Robert Lewandowski was shown the second yellow in the 31st minute for his strong tackle on the Osasuna defender David García away from the ball.

Robert Lewandowski is SENT OFF with his second yellow 😱 pic.twitter.com/lYJTXlzoi0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 8, 2022

This is the second red card for Lewandowski in nearly 10 years. His last sending-off came when he was part of Jurgen Klopp’s famous Borrusia Dortmund side.

Barcelona defeated Osasuna 1-2. Osasuna opened the scoring early in the sixth minute with David Gracia scoring. However, Pedri equalised before half time and Raphinha scored late in the 85th minute to take three points home.

“It was a difficult match and it got even harder after Robert was sent off,” Pedri said. “We knew we would have an opportunity, and got the goal when we had the chance.”

The Catalans are on top of the Laliga table with 37 points. Real Madrid trail behind with 32 points and a game in hand on Thursday against Cadiz.

This is the final matchday in the Spanish top division before the World Cup gets underway in Qatar. The league will resume on 31st December.

The World Cup will get underway on 20th November with Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game and will end on December 18.