Football Yearender 2021: Messi’s Barca exit, Eriksen’s collapse & Ronaldo’s pitch for water over cola

In sport, as in life, there are events within events. Moments that shape the moment of glory or moments that stay in the mind beyond the runs, wickets, goals, and trophies. Moments that are more imperishable than numbers. As a breathless year of sport ends, and another sporting year is restless to unfold, The Indian Express looks back at 2021.

Messi leaves Barcelona

Perhaps, it was something no one was prepared for. Lionel Messi bid a tearful adieu to Barcelona in 2021 as he left the club where he had spent his entire professional career to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a two-year deal, with an option for a third year. Messi’s record with Barcelona is unmatched, and goes beyond the 672 goals in 778 appearances he has scored, or the four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles. If Barcelona went down as one of the greatest sides of all time, Messi was at the heart of it.

Interestingly, Messi scored 28 goals for Barca in 2021 before his contract expired and he ended up being the club’s highest scorer by the end of the year as no one was even remotely close to the tally.

While Barcelona fans were left in tears, there were contrasting emotions in Paris as the Argentine superstar was given a hero’s welcome by PSG supporters who had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of their new signing. Thousands gathered outside the club’s Parc des Prince’s home and near a plush hotel in the city where Messi along with wife Antonella and their three children were residing.

Eriksen collapses during a Euro match

The third match of the Euro 2020 witnessed one of the scariest scenarios as Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed midway in the first half during his side’s match against Finland. Medical teams rushed to the Inter Milan midfielder who was given CPR. The match was immediately paused and later suspended. As Eriksen lay unconscious on the field, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen was prompt in his action. “He was breathing, and I could feel his pulse. But suddenly that changed,” Boesen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.”

Several medics worked frenetically to give Eriksen chest compressions while his teammates battled tears and formed a circle around the midfielder to shield the scene from public view. After a night of distress, there was finally relief at the end as Eriksen was stable and talking. The prayers of fans across the globe were finally answered.

Racial abuse for missing spot-kicks

Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England against Italy in the Euro final were subjected to racist abuse online. Bukayo Saka, 19, was the youngest among them while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missed their spot-kicks. It was England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout and denied them a trophy which has eluded them since the 1966 World Cup. The English Football Association did come out and issued a statement condemning the language used against the players.

Ronaldo and the ‘bottle gate’

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines after removing two coca-cola bottles kept in front of him during a Euro 2020 press conference and asked people to drink water instead. Following Ronaldo’s act, the company’s market value dropped by $4 billion.

However, Ronaldo’s gesture at the Euro 2020, which was popularly deemed as ‘bottle gate’, was followed by other players. While Italy’s Manuel Locatelli removed cola bottles just like Ronaldo, France’s Paul Pogba removed a beer bottle during his press conference. On the other hand, Ukraine skipper Andriy Yarmolenko moved both Coca-Cola and beer bottles closer, asking the sponsors to get in touch with him.

Ironically, Russian head coach Stanislav Cherchesov went the other way round and picked up the cola bottle and even took a sip at the press conference.

European Super League fiasco

The breakaway league was a proposal by 12 of Europe’s leading football clubs which stated that clubs would establish a new midweek competition to rival the UEFA Champions League. Termed as the ‘European Super League’ it was to be governed by 12 of its ‘founding clubs’ which included the big six from the Premier League – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham were involved. AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Real Madrid were the others who joined in as ‘Founding Clubs’.

In a nutshell, the ESL was about increasing profits via global expansion with like-minded invitation-only clubs. However, what followed was a massive backlash from fans and former players. The widespread anger even led to the UK government getting into the act and Boris Johnson promising to “drop a legislative bomb” to thwart the ESL. The Super League collapsed after all six English clubs withdrew from the competition and left the £4.5bn league dead in the water.

Euro 2020: Pre-final drama

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley had its fair share of controversies and there was one that occurred before the game began as supporters of England fans forced their way into the stadium without tickets. According to a report in the Guardian, the numbers could have surpassed in hundreds as the hooligans breached security barriers and squeezed behind ticket-holders or burst through the electronic gates that allow entry to the concourses and seats.

The Ballon d’Or ‘farce’

Lionel Messi won a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or while Robert Lewandowski won the best striker award. Lionel Messi won a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or while Robert Lewandowski won the best striker award.

Lionel Messi won a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or but in his speech, the Argentine and Paris Saint-Germain striker made an honest admission and said that it was Robert Lewandowski who deserved the honour. “I would like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a real honour to compete with you. Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or – you deserve it and you should have it at home,” he added.

Lewandowski lost by a margin of 33 points and was placed second. In a mind-blowing season, the Polish striker scored 41 goals in just 29 games and broke Gerd Mueller’s record. Lewandowski was widely viewed as the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or in 2020 but the awards were cancelled that last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was heavily criticised, with many calling it a ‘farce’.

Solskjaer’s sacking

After taking the manager’s job in 2018, Solskjaer did make some considerable progress with the squad but failed to land any silverware. (File) After taking the manager’s job in 2018, Solskjaer did make some considerable progress with the squad but failed to land any silverware. (File)

Manchester United axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results where the Red Devils recorded just one win in seven Premier League matches. While the club did make it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, what went against the Norwegian was United’s gradual decline of form in the domestic league. Further, key players who performed at the highest level arrived, many of his inconsistencies as a coach began emerging.

After taking the manager’s job in 2018, Solskjaer did make some considerable progress with the squad but failed to land any silverware. An embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Solskjaer.

Re-draw of Champions League Round of 16 match-ups

In an unprecedented and bizarre sequence of events, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) was forced to redo the Champions League Round-of-16 draw after an error surfaced in the original procedure. That first draw came up with eight matchups which included a dream match-up of PSG vs Manchester United, potentially making it a face-off between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it was scrapped off due to errors that UEFA blamed on third-party software.

Teams from the same group and country are not permitted to face one another according to tournament rules, but the software apparently failed to adhere to them. UEFA was forced to acknowledge the result as void and order a redraw three hours later.

Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover

A Saudi Arabian-backed consortium took over English Premier League football club Newcastle United after a lengthy battle surrounding concerns about piracy and human rights abuses in the kingdom. The 300-million-pound ($409m) takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund had collapsed last year. Amnesty International had issued warnings citing the takeover as a form of ‘sportswashing’ by the Saudi Kingdom. There was strong public opposition, given Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

PIF then assured publicly that its chairman, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will not have any control of the running of Newcastle. The takeover brought a close to the 14-year ownership by British retail tycoon Mike Ashley.

Newcastle United are yet to win silverware since 1955, and fans believe this takeover will finally end the drought. In the ongoing Premier League season, Newcastle is fighting a battle in the relegation zone with one victory in 18 games. They are 19th in the table, only above Norwich City.