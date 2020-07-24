Manchester City legend Yaya Toure training with League Two’s Leyton Orient

Yaya Toure currently plays for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai. (Source: LeytonOrientFC/Reuters) Yaya Toure currently plays for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai. (Source: LeytonOrientFC/Reuters)

Yaya Toure, a three-time Premier League winner, turned out in a Leyton Orient training kit on Friday in order to keep himself fit.

The ex-Ivory Coast midfielder, formerly of Manchester City and Barcelona, is working with the EFL League Two side during the season break in China but he is not preparing for a stint with Leyton Orient.

After ending his eight-year spell in the blue part of Manchester in 2018, the 37-year-old joined Greek side Olympiacos and then moved to the Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai in the summer of 2019.

According to British media, Toure’s agents contacted Leyton Orient about using their Chigwell training ground.

👀 Who have we got here then? It’s only three-time Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and African Cup of Nations winner Yaya Touré. There he is look, in his Leyton Orient top at training this morning.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/nvX99rro4Y — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020

Leyton Orient, managed by Ross Embleton, are currently sitting 17th in the League Two standings with 42 points with 36 matches after getting promoted to Football League in 2019.

As for Toure, Sportsmail understands that he will move back to China to continue his career once the travel restrictions caused by coronavirus are lifted.

Toure, who has played for clubs like Manchester City, Barcelona, and AS Monaco, has won three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, one UEFA Champions League, and one African Cup of Nations.

Toure is also a four-time CAF African Footballer of the Year.

