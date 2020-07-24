scorecardresearch
Manchester City legend Yaya Toure training with League Two’s Leyton Orient

Yaya Toure, formerly of Manchester City and Barcelona, is working with the League Two side during the season break in China but it's reported that he is not preparing for a stint with Leyton Orient.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 24, 2020 5:03:34 pm
Yaya Toure currently plays for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai. (Source: LeytonOrientFC/Reuters)

Yaya Toure, a three-time Premier League winner, turned out in a Leyton Orient training kit on Friday in order to keep himself fit.

The ex-Ivory Coast midfielder, formerly of Manchester City and Barcelona, is working with the EFL League Two side during the season break in China but he is not preparing for a stint with Leyton Orient.

After ending his eight-year spell in the blue part of Manchester in 2018, the 37-year-old joined Greek side Olympiacos and then moved to the Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai in the summer of 2019.

According to British media, Toure’s agents contacted Leyton Orient about using their Chigwell training ground.

Leyton Orient, managed by Ross Embleton, are currently sitting 17th in the League Two standings with 42 points with 36 matches after getting promoted to Football League in 2019.

As for Toure, Sportsmail understands that he will move back to China to continue his career once the travel restrictions caused by coronavirus are lifted.

Toure, who has played for clubs like Manchester City, Barcelona, and AS Monaco, has won three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, one UEFA Champions League, and one African Cup of Nations.

Toure is also a four-time CAF African Footballer of the Year.

