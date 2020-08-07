Manchester City legend Yaya Toure coming to ISL?

Several ISL franchises have received an offer to sign former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure. (Reuters/File Photo) Several ISL franchises have received an offer to sign former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure. (Reuters/File Photo)

The Indian Super League has seen several footballing legends in their twilight years and the latest may be Ivorian footballer Yaya Toure.

A Times of India report said that several ISL franchises have received an offer to sign the former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder, but many have doubts given the price sought.

The report quoted FC Goa’s director of football and the CEO of Bengaluru FC, who said they are yet to do anything about the offer.

After spending eight years at Manchester City, where he won three Premier League, two League Cups and one FA Cup, Toure returned to his previous club Olympiakos. However, after spending just three months in Greece, the Ivorian terminated his contract following a mutual agreement.

The Ivorian then moved to China with Qingdao Huanghai and was recently seen training with League Two club Leyton Orient in England.

