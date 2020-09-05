Yaya Toure dropped from Soccer Aid after offering to hire sex workers for teammates

Yaya Toure offered to hire sex workers for Soccer Aid team ahead of UNICEF charity match. (Reuters)

Yaya Toure, a three-time Premier League winner, has been reportedly axed from the upcoming Soccer Aid match after posting inapposite messages on his team’s WhatsApp group.

According to a report in The Sun, Toure, 37, posted an explicit video in the group, boasting he could bring 19 girls to Soccer Aid’s five-star hotel in Cheshire and offering to provide sex workers for teammates.

However, moments after his message, female footballers like Chelcee Grimes and Julie Fleeting, who were also on the group chat, were livid and a “furious” David James along with other players reported the former Manchester City midfielder to ITV, broadcaster for the fixture.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was also in the same chat group.

“Inappropriate content was shared in a private group text. The message was quickly deleted and a full apology was made to all, ” a spokesman for Soccer Aid told The Sun. “Soccer Aid for Unicef has discussed the above with the individual involved and he has decided to no longer continue to participate in this year’s event.

“While it was an error of judgment, it was felt that the behaviour didn’t align with the values of the event and its cause, and it was the right thing for him to step back from this year’s match.”

Soccer Aid is played every year and sees an England XI side and World XI team – both made up of ex-players and celebrities – face off and raise money for charity.

Toure later issued an apology on social media stating: “I made an inappropriate joke that I regret deeply and want to apologise.”

I made an inappropriate joke that I regret deeply and want to apologise. Please read my apology in full: pic.twitter.com/NG9CMaqFqw — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 5, 2020

Toure has played for clubs like Manchester City, Barcelona, and AS Monaco and has won three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, one UEFA Champions League, and one African Cup of Nations.

Toure is also a four-time CAF African Footballer of the Year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd