Yaya Touré makes history as first African manager in UCL group stage

Manchester City and Ivory Coast legend Yaya Touré became the first-ever African manager to lead a football club to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

He achieved the feat with Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia. The team secured their ticket to the group stage after a 2-1 extra-time win over Celje in the second leg of the final qualifying-round match at Arena Z’dežele. Cristian Martínez scored the winner in the 100th minute as Slovan won the pulsating double-header 3-2 on aggregate.

Touré, who is in his first top-level managerial role, surpassed the achievement of Ndubuisi Egbo, the Nigerian coach who led FK Tirana of Albania to UCL qualification but failed to progress beyond the qualifying stage in 2020.