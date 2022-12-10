Wout Weghorst: The 6ft 6 striker who complained about a pre-match meal of burgers, fried chicken and mashed potatoes

It was almost a Wout Weghorst story. A story that probably would’ve cast him as a villain by Lionel Messi fans as he almost Argentina a World Cup victory after his brace took the quarterfinal clash with the Netherlands to extra time and penalties.

The Burnley striker, currently on loan at Besiktas, was introduced after 78 minutes of the quarter-final clash but made his mark in dramatic fashion: First, he placed a well-taken header beyond Emiliano Martinez to pull the Dutch back into the match at 2-1. Then he fired home from close range following a well-taken free-kick from Teun Koopmeiners.

As it was in the semifinal, Weghorst’s story is all about determination.

The 6ft 6in striker grew up in Borne, a village close to the German border. While he always believed that he had what it takes to be a professional footballer, not everyone shared his confidence.

As an adolescent, he was playing amateur football in his local team NEO. He was a powerful striker no doubt but was a bit low on finesse, meaning that he was overlooked by bigger clubs.

The reason: A growth spurt in his teenage years had resulted in technical deficiencies. “I had problems sorting my feet out,” he recalled in an interview with 11 Freunde magazine.

His parents urged him to think of an alternative career, but he wouldn’t have it. His dedication was derided as delusional. “They said, ‘Forget football — you’re not good enough’,” he told Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

At 19, he was at last signed, by fourth division side DETO Twen­te­rand. A dozen goals in his first season earned him a trial at Heracles Almelo, but playing with top-level professionals was an unwelcome eye-opener. Everything moved too fast for him. What didn’t change however was his determination.

And he wasn’t afraid to speak his mind too. If somebody wasn’t as driven and professional as he was, he’d tell them, straight to their face. At second-division club Emmen, for whom he signed after a short stint in Willem II’s under-21 side, he publicly complained that the pre-match meal consisted of burgers, deep-fried chicken and mashed potato balls.

By 2015, he was playing for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie. His big break came in 2018 when Wolfsburg’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe sought to sign him after a campaign that had yielded 18 goals in 31 games for Alkmaar. Though folks were skeptical he wouldn’t be ready for the pace of Wolfsburg, he was signed for €10.5 million.

It was at Wolfsburg where he scored from a free-kick routine, the same one he scored against Argentina to level scores.

On the final day of the January transfer window this year, Weghorst signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League side Burnley for a fee of £12 million. He didn’t manage to have a big effect on the team and was sent to loan to Besiktas in July this year.

After his stellar performance against Argentina, it’ll be interesting to see if Burnley call him back or whether Besiktas try to buy him out.