To play another FIFA World Cup final would be dream come true, says Lionel Messi

In spite of being recognised as one of the best footballers of the current generation, one thing has still eluded Barcelona’s star forward Lionel Messi’s career -a major international trophy. The 5-time Ballon d’Or award-winning footballer failed to take Argentina to a World Cup victory in 2014 as his side suffered a 1-0 at the hands of Germany. Argentina further failed to lift Copa Americana Trophy for two years, suffering two consecutive defeats at the hands of Chile in penalty shootouts.

The disappointment in international trophies prompted Barcelona’s No. 10 to announce an early international retirement in 2016. But after a few months of discussions, Messi announced he will return to play for Argentina. Few months later, in a dramatic fashion, Messi scored a hat-trick against Ecuador to qualify Argentina for the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Now, with the FIFA tournament just a few months away, the Barcelona forward said that competing in another final would be a dream come true.

The Argentinian captain, who was awarded the Marca’s award for the best player in La Liga in 2016-17 on Monday, was asked about a possible World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. In his response, Messi said, “I don’t know if that would be a dream final but it would be incredible to play in another World Cup final and this time be lucky enough to win it.”

He further added that his side’s first priority would be to get through the group stages of the tournament. “Our first priority is to focus on the group stage and progress as we are in a difficult group and then we can see how things evolve,” he said. “But to play in another World Cup final would be a dream come true,” Messi added.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia will kickoff on June 14 next year. Argentina, who are placed in Group D along with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria, will take on Iceland on June 16 in their first match.

