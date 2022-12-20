Worst World Cup of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister lambasts Qatar WC

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has labelled the Qatar World Cup “the worst World Cup of all time,” before adding that it gave the audience “a great final.” She even went on to congratulate Argentina and lauded Kylian Mbappe but left out Lionel Messi’s name.

“The worst World Cup of all time… that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

She also heaped praises on Mbappe who won the Golden Boot and scored a hattrick in the final against Argentina. “Kylian Mbappe. This boy is unreal. What a bright future awaits you. Incredible,” she said.

Ronaldo had a less than stellar tournament with Portugal crashing out of the quarterfinal stage after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. Ronaldo was relegated to the bench in this encounter but was brought on after half time. He. however, struggled to create much impact except for a shot near the death which was saved by the goalkeeper.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez made a scathing attack on Portugal’s manager Fernando Santos in her Instagram post after they crashed out. “Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the anthem, all eyes were on you. What a shame not to have been able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes,” wrote the companion of the Portuguese star.

In the final, Messi scored twice and Angel di Maria scored once for Argentina while Mbappe scored all three of France’s goals, two from the spot and another from open play to force the match into penalties. Argentina would go on to win the match 4-2 on penalties after France players Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed decisive spot kicks.