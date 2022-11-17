scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

World Cup tickets in Qatar most expensive ever

Tickets for the 2006 World Cup in Germany were considered the most affordable in the last 20 years, with an average cost of 100 pounds for matches while tickets to the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium cost, on average, 221 pounds per seat.

Argentina and Brazil fans are seen in front of the Doha skyline ahead of the World Cup. (REUTERS)

Soccer fans attending World Cup matches in Qatar will fork out nearly 40% more for match tickets compared to those who watched the 2018 edition in Russia, with tickets for the final costing an eye-watering 684 pounds ($812) on average, a study shows.

While fans in Russia paid an average of 214 pounds for a seat, tickets to matches in Qatar cost an average 286 pounds, according to a study by Keller Sports. The ticket prices in Qatar are the most expensive ever for World Cup games in the last 20 years, with those for the final 59% higher than four years ago, according to the study by the Munich-based sports outfitter.

“The World Cup in Qatar is already considered the most expensive World Cup ever. The construction of six new stadiums and the complete renovation of two other arenas in the country is said to have cost around $3 billion,” the study said. “Much more money was spent on expanding the infrastructure of the capital Doha, such as transport routes and the reconstruction of the international airport. “It is hardly surprising that the World Cup in Qatar is also the World Cup with the most expensive tickets on average.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

World soccer’s governing body FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. FIFA had earlier said nearly three million tickets across the eight stadiums in Qatar had been sold ahead of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Tickets for the 2006 World Cup in Germany were considered the most affordable in the last 20 years, with an average cost of 100 pounds for matches while tickets to the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium cost, on average, 221 pounds per seat.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 10:47:40 pm
Next Story

Chinese city plans 2,50,000 quarantine beds to fight virus 

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 17: Latest News