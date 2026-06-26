World Cup third-place standings: Which teams will qualify for Round of 32, latest points table

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed standings: The race for the knockout spots is intensifying at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with only 12 of the 32 spots confirmed, with only two days of action remaining in the group stages.

While group toppers and the second-placed teams are slotted for automatic qualification, the expanded 48-team tournament has also handed a lifeline for third-placed teams in their respective groups this time, eight of whom will also proceed to the Round of 32 stages, starting Monday.

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Ecuador made a stunning comeback from the brink on Thursday night to thump group toppers Germany in a 2-1 win, sealing a slot among the best third-placed teams on the back of the three points they obtained late in Group E.