World Cup third-place standings: Which teams will qualify for Round of 32, latest points table

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed standings: The race for the knockout spots is intensifying at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with only 12 of the 32 spots confirmed, with only two days of action remaining in the group stages.
While group toppers and the second-placed teams are slotted for automatic qualification, the expanded 48-team tournament has also handed a lifeline for third-placed teams in their respective groups this time, eight of whom will also proceed to the Round of 32 stages, starting Monday.
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Ecuador made a stunning comeback from the brink on Thursday night to thump group toppers Germany in a 2-1 win, sealing a slot among the best third-placed teams on the back of the three points they obtained late in Group E.
From Group B, Bosnia-Herzegovina have also booked a place with just four points, so have Sweden from Group F with a 1-1 draw against Japan in their last group match.
How are the third-placed teams ranked for Round of 32 qualification?
The eight best third-placed teams for World Cup 2026 Round of 32 qualification are decided by:
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF/GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7/7
|0
|4
|2
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2/2
|0
|4
|3
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5/6
|-1
|4
|4
|Croatia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3/4
|-1
|3
|5
|South Korea
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|-1
|3
|6
|Algeria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2/4
|-2
|3
|7
|Paraguay
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2/4
|-2
|3
|8
|Scotland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1/4
|-3
|3
|9
|Cape Verde
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2/2
|0
|2
|10
|Belgium
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1/1
|0
|2
|11
|Congo DR
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|-1
|1
|12
|Senegal (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|-3
|0
(Standings as of June 26, 2026)
With two defeats from as many matches, Senegal are the only third-placed team that have been knocked out already.
2018 runners-up Croatia and third-placed finishers Belgium are sweating to make the knockouts and all hopes hinge on how they fare in their final group games. A defeat to Ghana in Group L may make life difficult for Croatia to qualify, even though they hold fourth spot among the third-placed teams today. With just two points from as many games, Belgium will require nothing less than an outright win over New Zealand to seal their spot in the knockouts.