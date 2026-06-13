FIFA World Cup: From LA to Boston, a Scottish fan walks to support Scotland

When Scotland takes on Haiti in their FIFA World Cup opener at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday, they will be cheered by Craig Ferguson, a 22-year-old Scotland fan who has walked for more than 4000 Kms from Los Angeles to Boston to watch the match as well raise money for a charity. While the Scottish fans arrived in the USA this week to watch their country play in a World Cup after 28 years, Ferguson started the walk, which he calls ‘The Tartan Trek’ in February to support Scotland as well to raise more than one million pounds for Scottish Action for Mental Health. Ferguson, who arrived in Boston walking in a Scotland jersey and kilt, spoke about the challenges faced during the walk from Los Angeles to Boston.

“Times I didn’t think I could do it, times I was close to giving up. But they don’t teach the words ‘giving up’ in Scotland. And every single one of you who’ve supported it from the start and believed that I could do it. We’re here. We got it,” Ferguson told WCVB NewsCenter 5 after his arrival in Boston.

The 22-year-old, who had undertaken a similar walk from Scotland to Germany ahead of the 2024 Euros, undertook the walk to honour a friend’s father, who died by suicide. The 22-year-old had started his walk for the World Cup encounter in February from Los Angeles and undertook the journey from the city to Boston walking. The 22-year-old wore his Scottish jersey and kilt during the walk and was attempting to raise money for Scottish Action for Mental Health, the country’s largest mental health charity. During the fund raising, he was also supported by the Scottish government as he finished raising more than one million pounds for the charity. Ferguson used four pairs of shoes during the arduous walk as reported by WCVB NewsCenter 5. A day before he culminated his walk at the Boston Common, Ferguson had told NBC Boston about his walk.

Scotsman Craig Ferguson arrives in Boston to a hero’s welcome after walking across the U.S. to attend the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/DuCH0GtvPy — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 12, 2026

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“To kind of have that dream be kept alive and to look and say, ‘We can do this,’ I mean, it gets me emotional just thinking about it to be honest. Centering that around one of the biggest sporting events, it’s the perfect way to do it. I think the people that are watching are the exact kind of guy that we need to get that message across.” Fergusaon had told NBC Boston.

As he completed his walk on Friday at Boston Common, the Scottish fan was asked whether he would be walking to the Boston Stadium in Foxborough to watch the Scotland-Haiti Group C match. “No more walking. I would be taking a taxi,” Fergusaon said while speaking with WCVB NewsCenter 5.