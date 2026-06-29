World Cup: Germany coach Nagelsmann says no pressure to prove himself to anyone

Julian Nagelsmann stated that he feels no pressure to prove his worth as Germany prepare for their World Cup Round of 32 clash against Paraguay. The upcoming game marks a significant milestone for the four-time world champions, as it is their first appearance in a knockout match of the tournament in 12 years.

After entering the World Cup with nine consecutive victories, Germany dominated Curacao 7-1 in their Group E debut and later clinched the top position with a last-minute win over the Ivory Coast. Despite previous early exits in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, the team appeared to be cruising toward a 12th straight win until a surprising 2-1 defeat by Ecuador in their final group fixture ended their streak and sparked immediate concern among supporters.

While the defeat had no consequences on Germany’s standing in the group, it piled on immediate pressure on Nagelsmann and his cohort. Germany have also conceded a goal in all three group matches they played.

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“It is only about the team and success,” Nagelsmann said at a press conference. “To bring onto the pitch the good atmosphere we have as a group. I don’t feel I have to prove anything apart to help my players and prepare them for the game.”

He added, “I do not think I have any responsibility to prove myself to anyone.”

The former Bayern Munich boss has faced criticism from both supporters and the press regarding his roster decisions. A major point of contention is his consistent choice to keep leading scorer Deniz Undav out of the starting lineup during the group stage, despite the striker contributing three goals and two assists coming off the bench during the tournament.

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Nagelsmann has additionally faced backlash for his unwavering commitment to a particular starting eleven, even though key figures such as Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala have struggled to find their form.

Germany face Paraguay, one of the eight best third-placed teams, in the round of 32, and will arrive in Boston as clear favourites to win. Nagelsmann though made sure to not undermine his opponent saying, “They are a very uncomfortable opponent who will be ⁠demanding a lot from us.”

The youngest manager at this World Cup also spoke about the high expectations back home, where anything other than a win is unacceptable.

He said that managing these pressures comes down to self-assurance and providing a clear strategy so the squad feels prepared and confident during the game. “It is always about winning when talking about the national team, trying to win every game. How ⁠you deal with expectations is just self-confidence, give the players a good plan so they feel comfortable and do the right things on the pitch.”

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Public perception, in his eyes, is ever reactionary and he does not pay much heed to critics stating, “If you win everything is perfect, if you lose everything is s**t, so we have to win tomorrow,” he said.