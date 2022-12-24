scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

World Cup final referee admits committing one mistake during Argentina vs France

World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak said that he made an error during the match between Argentina and France.

Referee Szymon MarciniakReferee Szymon Marciniak during the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (AP Photo)
Szymon Marciniak became the first referee from Poland to officiate a World Cup final when Argentina and France battled each other last Sunday.

It was a dream come true for the Pole who was forced to step away from his duties a year ago due to a heart illness (after he was diagnosed with Tachycardia).

However, Marciniak was slammed by the French media for allowing Lionel Messi’s extra-time goal to stand after footage emerged showing three Argentina substitutes breaking FIFA rules by entering the pitch before the ball crossed the line.

But the 41-year-old, who officiated his first World Cup match in 2018 in Russia, hit back at his critics by presenting a screenshot of seven France players standing on the pitch when Kylian Mbappe scored his equalizing penalty in extra time.

Interestingly, Marciniak did admit that his performance wasn’t completely error-free.

“Of course, there were mistakes in this final. I interrupted the French counter-attack after a bad tackle by Marcos Acuna,” he told Sport. PL

“I was afraid that the fouled player wanted to unwind, and I read it wrong because nothing happened, and you could give an advantage and then come back with a card. It’s hard. In a game like this, I take such a mistake in the dark. The important thing is that there were no big mistakes,” he added.

