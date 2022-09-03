scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

World Cup beer policy finally agreed by Qatari organizers

Qatar is not the first World Cup host to ease its stance on alcohol. Before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, pressure from FIFA led local lawmakers to pass a special bill exempting the tournament from a ban on selling alcohol at stadiums.

Branding is displayed near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in Doha, Qatar, March 31, 2022. Qatar recently arrested at least 60 workers who protested going months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Organizers of the World Cup in Qatar have finalized a policy to serve beer with alcohol to soccer fans at stadiums and fan zones in the Muslim-majority country.

FIFA said Saturday fans will be allowed to buy Budweiser beer with alcohol within the eight stadium compounds — though not at concourse concession stands — before and after games, and during evenings only at the official “Fan Festival.”

That is being held in a downtown Doha park. Game tickets promising access to Champagnes, wine, liquor and beer for hospitality clients at Qatari stadiums have been on sale since February 2021 as part of corporate packages offering “premium beverages.” The beer policy affecting most fans was announced just 11 weeks before the first game and finally fulfills an expectation since Qatar campaigned 12 years ago to be the first World Cup host in the Middle East. Budweiser has been the exclusive World Cup beer brand since 1986 and parent company AB InBev renewed its deal through 2022 with FIFA in a 2011 signing after Qatar was confirmed as host. FIFA said Saturday that Budweiser with alcohol will be sold “within the stadium perimeter prior to kickoff and after the final whistle.”

“Inside the stadium bowl ticket holders will have access to non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero,” soccer’s world body said. “At the FIFA Fan Festival, Budweiser will be available to purchase from 6.30 p.m.” Qatar’s organizing committee and AB InBev declined comment Saturday on the issue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Alcohol is more available in Qatar than some Middle East states though it is served only in hotel restaurants and bars that have licenses. It is illegal to consume it elsewhere. Still, Qatar has had to relax its regulation of alcohol for the 29-day tournament starting Nov. 20. It is expected to attract more than 1 million visitors including fans from 31 other nations to the tiny Emirate. Qatar has tested its alcohol policies at games soccer including the 2019 Club World Cup that featured Europe’s then-champion Liverpool, South American champion Flamengo and Mexican club Monterrey.

Qatar is not the first World Cup host to ease its stance on alcohol. Before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, pressure from FIFA led local lawmakers to pass a special bill exempting the tournament from a ban on selling alcohol at stadiums.

Qatar beat four rival bids, including the United States, to win a World Cup hosting contest where candidates were expected to respect FIFA’s deals with commercial partners. At the time of the FIFA hosting vote in 2010, those World Cup deals included MATCH Hospitality selling corporate packages and AB InBev. Both firms re-upped with FIFA one year later.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Advertisement

“It is important to remember,” MATCH Hospitality executive chairman Jaime Byrom told The Associated Press in a recent interview, “that the entire bid process of the FIFA World Cup is designed to deliver the kind of World Cup experience that all fans from around the world have a reason to expect and to look forward to.”

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:50:53 pm
Next Story

Tennis-Serena’s style changed the game in fashion, business

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

NASA Artemis I launch Live: Engineers recommend cancelling launch

NASA Artemis I launch Live: Engineers recommend cancelling launch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Zazai and Gurbaz looking good for AFG
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Zazai and Gurbaz looking good for AFG

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

BJP MP claims threatened at Jharkhand airport

BJP MP claims threatened at Jharkhand airport

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 03: Latest News