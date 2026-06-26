World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Brazil vs Japan, ARG await knockout opponents

FIFA World Cup Round of 32 schedule: Argentina await their opponents while Brazil will take on Japan in the next round. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 schedule: The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stages are headed for a pulsating Sunday finish, with teams still scrambling for qualification, leaving a large portion of the knockout roadmap still under suspense. Several heavyweights, including Spain, Uruguay and Portugal, are yet to seal their berths in the Round of 32 as they enter their final group-stage matches over the weekend.

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As of Friday morning, only 18 of the 32 teams have confirmed their places in the Round of 32, among which only three ties have been officially confirmed. Following their 1-1 draw with Sweden, Japan have drawn five-time world champions Brazil in their first knockout hurdle. With 7 points in three matches in Group F, the Netherlands will take on Morocco in the round of 32, while co-hosts Canada have been marked to take on South Africa in the Round of 32 opener on Monday night.