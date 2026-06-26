World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Brazil vs Japan, ARG await knockout opponents

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Check the list of qualified teams, match schedule and knockouts bracket, starting June 29.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJun 26, 2026 08:52 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Round of 32 schedule: Argentina await their opponents while Brazil will take on Japan in the next round. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup Round of 32 schedule: Argentina await their opponents while Brazil will take on Japan in the next round. (AP Photo)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 schedule: The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stages are headed for a pulsating Sunday finish, with teams still scrambling for qualification, leaving a large portion of the knockout roadmap still under suspense. Several heavyweights, including Spain, Uruguay and Portugal, are yet to seal their berths in the Round of 32 as they enter their final group-stage matches over the weekend.

ALSO READ | World Cup third-place standings: Which teams will qualify for Round of 32, latest points table

As of Friday morning, only 18 of the 32 teams have confirmed their places in the Round of 32, among which only three ties have been officially confirmed. Following their 1-1 draw with Sweden, Japan have drawn five-time world champions Brazil in their first knockout hurdle. With 7 points in three matches in Group F, the Netherlands will take on Morocco in the round of 32, while co-hosts Canada have been marked to take on South Africa in the Round of 32 opener on Monday night.

France, Norway and Colombia have also confirmed their berths in the knockouts. However, their positions are yet to be determined.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Schedule 

Match No Date Round of 32 Match Time (IST) Venue
73 Jun 29 South Africa vs Canada 12:30 AM Los Angeles
74 June 29 Brazil vs Japan 10:30 PM Houston
75 June 30 Germany vs A3/B3/C3/D3/F3 2:00 AM Foxborough
76 June 30 Netherlands vs Morocco 6:30 AM Guadalajara
77 June 30 Cote d’Ivoire vs Group I runners-up 10.30 PM Arlington
78 July 1 Group I winners vs C3/D3/F3/G3/H3 2:30 AM New Jersey
79 July 1 Mexico vs C3/E3/F3/H3/I3 6:30 AM Mexico City
80 July 1 Group L winners vs E3/H3/I3/J3/K3 9:30 PM Atlanta
81 July 2 Group G winners vs A3/E3/H3/I3/J3 1.30 AM Seattle
82 July 2 United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 5.30 AM Santa Clara
83 July 3 Group H winners vs Group J runners-up 12:30 AM Los Angeles
84 July 3 Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up 4:30 AM Toronto
85 July 3 Switzerland vs E3/F3/G3/I3/J3 8:30 AM Vancouver
86 July 3 Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up 11:30 PM Arlington
87 July 4 Argentina vs Group H runners-up 3.30 PM Miami
88 July 4 Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team 7:00 AM Kansas City

*Updated as of June 26, 2026

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