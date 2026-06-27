World Cup 2026: Who will Ronaldo’s Portugal face in Round of 32?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s battle for the elusive world title silverware will face stiff challenges, irrespective of how they fare in their final Group K game against Colombia in Miami on Saturday.

The 2016 European champion had a rough start to the group stages after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo. However, Portugal responded with a bang, smashing five goals against Uzbekistan, during which their talisman Ronaldo netted a brace to silence his critics.

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As much of the Round of 32 brackets have almost been finalised, Portugal’s road ahead will be determined by their final group game result.