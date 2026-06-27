World Cup 2026: Who will Ronaldo’s Portugal face in Round of 32?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will likely face a team from Group L, decided by the Ghana-Croatia match.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 27, 2026 09:28 PM IST
World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal first knockout opponents will be determined on Saturday night. (AP Photo)World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal first knockout opponents will be determined on Saturday night. (AP Photo)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s battle for the elusive world title silverware will face stiff challenges, irrespective of how they fare in their final Group K game against Colombia in Miami on Saturday.

The 2016 European champion had a rough start to the group stages after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo. However, Portugal responded with a bang, smashing five goals against Uzbekistan, during which their talisman Ronaldo netted a brace to silence his critics.

ALSO READ | World Cup third-place standings: Which teams will qualify for Round of 32

As much of the Round of 32 brackets have almost been finalised, Portugal’s road ahead will be determined by their final group game result.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Schedule 

Match No Date Round of 32 Match Time (IST) Venue
73 Jun 29 South Africa vs Canada 12:30 AM Los Angeles
74 June 29 Brazil vs Japan 10:30 PM Houston
75 June 30 Germany vs Paraguay 2:00 AM Foxborough
76 June 30 Netherlands vs Morocco 6:30 AM Guadalajara
77 June 30 Cote d’Ivoire vs Norway 10.30 PM Arlington
78 July 1 France vs Sweden 2:30 AM New Jersey
79 July 1 Mexico vs C3/E3/F3/H3/I3 6:30 AM Mexico City
80 July 1 Group L winners vs E3/H3/I3/J3/K3 9:30 PM Atlanta
81 July 2 Belgium vs A3/E3/H3/I3/J3 1.30 AM Seattle
82 July 2 United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 5.30 AM Santa Clara
83 July 3 Spain vs Group J runners-up 12:30 AM Los Angeles
84 July 3 Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up 4:30 AM Toronto
85 July 3 Switzerland vs E3/F3/G3/I3/J3 8:30 AM Vancouver
86 July 3 Australia vs Egypt 11:30 PM Arlington
87 July 4 Argentina vs Cape Verde 3.30 PM Miami
88 July 4 Group K winners vs E3/I3/L3 7:00 AM Kansas City

FIFA World Cup 2026: Who are Portugal’s likely Round of 32 opponents?

If Portugal beat Colombia, they will end on top of Group K with seven points, drawing themselves towards the last Round of 32 match in Kansas City on July 4. That will mean they will take on a third-placed qualifier from one of group E, I or L. As things stand, Portugal are likely to face a third-placed team from group L if they indeed top the group. In that case, they will likely take on one of Ghana, Croatia or Panama who are in with an outside chance.

If Portugal lose or draw against Colombia, they will with second in Group K with four points, and be slotted in Match No. 84, taking on the runners-up from Group L, which will again be decided by the result of the Ghana-Croatia contest.

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