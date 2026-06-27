World Cup 2026: Who will Ronaldo’s Portugal face in Round of 32?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s battle for the elusive world title silverware will face stiff challenges, irrespective of how they fare in their final Group K game against Colombia in Miami on Saturday.
The 2016 European champion had a rough start to the group stages after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo. However, Portugal responded with a bang, smashing five goals against Uzbekistan, during which their talisman Ronaldo netted a brace to silence his critics.
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As much of the Round of 32 brackets have almost been finalised, Portugal’s road ahead will be determined by their final group game result.
|Match No
|Date
|Round of 32 Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|73
|Jun 29
|South Africa vs Canada
|12:30 AM
|Los Angeles
|74
|June 29
|Brazil vs Japan
|10:30 PM
|Houston
|75
|June 30
|Germany vs Paraguay
|2:00 AM
|Foxborough
|76
|June 30
|Netherlands vs Morocco
|6:30 AM
|Guadalajara
|77
|June 30
|Cote d’Ivoire vs Norway
|10.30 PM
|Arlington
|78
|July 1
|France vs Sweden
|2:30 AM
|New Jersey
|79
|July 1
|Mexico vs C3/E3/F3/H3/I3
|6:30 AM
|Mexico City
|80
|July 1
|Group L winners vs E3/H3/I3/J3/K3
|9:30 PM
|Atlanta
|81
|July 2
|Belgium vs A3/E3/H3/I3/J3
|1.30 AM
|Seattle
|82
|July 2
|United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|5.30 AM
|Santa Clara
|83
|July 3
|Spain vs Group J runners-up
|12:30 AM
|Los Angeles
|84
|July 3
|Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up
|4:30 AM
|Toronto
|85
|July 3
|Switzerland vs E3/F3/G3/I3/J3
|8:30 AM
|Vancouver
|86
|July 3
|Australia vs Egypt
|11:30 PM
|Arlington
|87
|July 4
|Argentina vs Cape Verde
|3.30 PM
|Miami
|88
|July 4
|Group K winners vs E3/I3/L3
|7:00 AM
|Kansas City
If Portugal beat Colombia, they will end on top of Group K with seven points, drawing themselves towards the last Round of 32 match in Kansas City on July 4. That will mean they will take on a third-placed qualifier from one of group E, I or L. As things stand, Portugal are likely to face a third-placed team from group L if they indeed top the group. In that case, they will likely take on one of Ghana, Croatia or Panama who are in with an outside chance.
If Portugal lose or draw against Colombia, they will with second in Group K with four points, and be slotted in Match No. 84, taking on the runners-up from Group L, which will again be decided by the result of the Ghana-Croatia contest.