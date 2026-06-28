World Cup Points Table after Round 3: Final group standings, qualified teams

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Check the final group stage standings, team rankings, goal difference and which teams have qualfied for Round of 32.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJun 28, 2026 07:36 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and France are through to the Round of 32. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and France are through to the Round of 32. (AP Photo)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table final: The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stages drew curtains on Sunday with 32 teams proceeding to the next round.

CHECK OUT | Round of 32 Schedule, World Cup 2026: Qualified teams, knockout match dates

Heavyweights France and Mexico are the only teams to have won all their group-stage games with world champions Argentina likely to join the duo after their final game against Jordan. Of the shock exits from the group stages were former world champions Uruguay who could not get their way past through Group H where Spain and World Cup debutants Cape Verde booked their berths.

Five-time champions Brazil also stormed through their group, drawing Japan in the Round of 32 stage. Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on Cape Verde in their Round of 32 match, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face a stern Croatia test in the knockouts in Toronto.

Here’s a look at the final FIFA World Cup 2026 points table and standings after Round 3: 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table in Round 3: Group-wise standings (as of June 28, 2026)

Group A

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Mexico 3 3 0 0 6 9
2 South Africa 3 1 1 1 -1 4
3 South Korea 3 1 0 2 -1 3
4 Czech 3 0 1 2 -4 1

Group B

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Switzerland 3 2 1 0 4 7
2 Canada 3 1 1 1 5 4
3 Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 1 1 1 -1 4
4 Qatar 3 0 1 2 -8 1

Group C

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Brazil 3 2 1 0 6 7
2 Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
3 Scotland 3 1 0 2 -3 3
4 Haiti 3 0 0 3 -6 0

Group D

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 United States 3 2 0 1 4 6
2 Australia 3 1 1 1 0 4
3 Paraguay 3 1 1 1 -2 4
4 Turkey 3 1 0 2 -2 3

Group E

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Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Germany 3 2 0 1 6 6
2 Côte d’Ivoire 3 2 0 1 2 6
3 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 0 4
4 Curacao 3 0 1 2 -8 1

Group F

Group F Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 6 7
2 Japan 3 1 2 0 4 5
3 Sweden 3 1 1 1 0 4
4 Tunisia 3 0 0 3 -10 0

Group G

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Belgium 3 1 2 0 4 5
2 Egypt 3 1 2 0 2 5
3 Iran 3 0 3 0 0 3
4 New Zealand 3 0 1 2 -6 1

Group H

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Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Spain 3 2 1 0 5 7
2 Cape Verde 3 0 3 0 0 3
3 Uruguay 3 0 2 1 -1 2
4 Saudi Arabia 3 0 2 1 -4 2

Group I

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 France 3 3 0 0 8 9
2 Norway 3 2 0 1 1 6
3 Senegal 3 1 0 2 2 3
4 Iraq 3 0 0 3 -6 0

Group J

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 5 6
2 Austria 2 1 0 1 0 3
3 Algeria 2 1 0 1 -2 3
4 Jordan 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Group K

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Colombia 3 2 1 0 3 6
2 Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 5
3 Congo DR 3 0 11 1 1 4
4 Uzbekistan 3 0 0 3 -9 0

Group L

Rank Team P W D L GD Pts
1 England 3 2 1 0 4 7
2 Croatia 3 2 0 1 0 6
3 Ghana 2 1 1 0 1 4
4 Panama 3 0 0 3 -4 0

FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockouts Qualification format

The 48-team format will see the top-two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify for the Round of 32 stage. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups from A to L.

CHECK: World Cup Third-placed teams standings

FIFA World Cup 2026: Top results and matches from Round 3

  • Brazil 3-0 Scotland – Group C
  • Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia – Group F
  • Ecuador 2-1 Germany – Group E
  • Turkey 3-2 United States – Group D
  • Norway 1-4 France – Group I
  • Uruguay 0-1 Spain – Group H
  • Cape Verde 0-0 Saudi Arabia – Group H
  • New Zealand 1-5 Belgium – Group G
  • Panama 0-2 England – Group L
  • Croatia 2-1 Ghana – Group L
  • Colombia 0-0 Portugal – Group K

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