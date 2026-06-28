World Cup Points Table after Round 3: Final group standings, qualified teams

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and France are through to the Round of 32. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table final: The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stages drew curtains on Sunday with 32 teams proceeding to the next round.

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Heavyweights France and Mexico are the only teams to have won all their group-stage games with world champions Argentina likely to join the duo after their final game against Jordan. Of the shock exits from the group stages were former world champions Uruguay who could not get their way past through Group H where Spain and World Cup debutants Cape Verde booked their berths.

Five-time champions Brazil also stormed through their group, drawing Japan in the Round of 32 stage. Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on Cape Verde in their Round of 32 match, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face a stern Croatia test in the knockouts in Toronto.