World Cup 2026 Group H: Can Spain be knocked out? Points Table, qualification scenarios

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Scenarios: Entering the last two days of group-stage action, Group H has retained one of the most thrilling scenarios for knockout qualification ahead of the third-round matches.
While qualification has been largely straightforward elsewhere in the expanded 12-group, 48-team format this edition, the Round of 32 spots from Group H are still fairly open for all four teams, involving two former champions, an unlikely first-timer and an underdog with giant-killing capabilities.
Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will confront their final league-stage matches, knowing that an outright win could seal a knockout spot. It has largely been made possible due to the stoic resistance of World Cup debutants Cape Verde, who held both Spain and Uruguay to 0-0 and 2-2 draws, respectively.
In the final round, Spain (4 points) take on Uruguay (2 points) while Cape Verde (2 points) take on Saudi, who also drew with Uruguay for a vital point.
|Group H
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Cape Verde
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|1
How can Spain qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 stage?
The 2010 World Cup winners hold a fairly comfortable position that could be toppled with a defeat to Uruguay. Spain only need to win or draw against Uruguay to secure Round of 32 qualification. An outright loss to Uruguay will not only confirm one berth, it may also put Spain in danger of losing out on direct qualification, should Cape Verde beat Saudi Arabia and overhaul them to five points.
How can Uruguay qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 stage?
Uruguay can take a comfortable lead and secure qualification only if they beat Spain to reach five points. A draw may not be enough for direct qualification as both Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia run the opportunity to overhaul them with a victory on Saturday.
How can Cape Verde/Saudi Arabia qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 stage?
Debutants Cape Verde will secure qualification for the knockout stages with an outright win over Saudi Arabia, irrespective of the result of the Spain-Uruguay contest. Meanwhile, Saudi can stake a claim if they trump Cape Verde and Spain do not lose outright to Uruguay, leaving a series of interesting options wide open on the final match day in Group H.