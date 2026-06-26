World Cup 2026 Group H: Can Spain be knocked out? Points Table, qualification scenarios

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia can still qualify for Round of 32 on final match day. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Scenarios: Entering the last two days of group-stage action, Group H has retained one of the most thrilling scenarios for knockout qualification ahead of the third-round matches.

While qualification has been largely straightforward elsewhere in the expanded 12-group, 48-team format this edition, the Round of 32 spots from Group H are still fairly open for all four teams, involving two former champions, an unlikely first-timer and an underdog with giant-killing capabilities.

Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will confront their final league-stage matches, knowing that an outright win could seal a knockout spot. It has largely been made possible due to the stoic resistance of World Cup debutants Cape Verde, who held both Spain and Uruguay to 0-0 and 2-2 draws, respectively.