Golden Boot race 2026: Messi and Mbappe tied at top; Harry Kane, Haaland running close

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has truly been a goalfest, with one of the most exciting Golden Boot races unfolding across the Americas.

All the expected names have delivered for their respective teams as the fight for the world title intensifies. The list of leading goal scorers is led by two giants of contemporary football – Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Legendary Argentine Messi averages two goals per match at this edition, with six goals to his name in the three games he has played so far.

Messi opened his campaign with a sensational hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game. He continued his scoring streak in the following two matches, netting a brace against Austria and a stunning free-kick goal against Jordan in the final group-stage fixture. His goal against Jordan made him the first player in history to score in seven consecutive World Cup appearances.