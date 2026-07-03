Golden Boot race 2026: Messi and Mbappe tied at top; Harry Kane, Haaland running close

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has truly been a goalfest, with one of the most exciting Golden Boot races unfolding across the Americas.
All the expected names have delivered for their respective teams as the fight for the world title intensifies. The list of leading goal scorers is led by two giants of contemporary football – Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Legendary Argentine Messi averages two goals per match at this edition, with six goals to his name in the three games he has played so far.
Messi opened his campaign with a sensational hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game. He continued his scoring streak in the following two matches, netting a brace against Austria and a stunning free-kick goal against Jordan in the final group-stage fixture. His goal against Jordan made him the first player in history to score in seven consecutive World Cup appearances.
The Argentinian maestro also shattered Miroslav Klose’s record to become the all-time highest goalscorer in World Cup history.
Jointly leading with him is French star Mbappe, who has scored three braces in the four matches he has played in this edition. He scored two goals each in France’s wins over Senegal, Iraq, and Sweden. Mbappe now sits second behind Messi on the all-time World Cup goalscorers list with 18 goals.
With five goals each, England captain Harry Kane and Norwegian goalscoring machine Erling Haaland are tied for third spot. Kane’s brace helped England come from behind to beat DR Congo in a closely fought contest and secure their place in the Round of 16. Haaland, meanwhile, scored the winner against Ivory Coast to book Norway’s ticket to the knockout stages.
France’s Ousmane Dembélé, Brazil’s Vinícius Jr., and Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr are tied with four goals each.
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Matches
|Goals
|T1
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|3
|6
|T1
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|4
|6
|T3
|Harry Kane
|England
|4
|5
|T3
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|3
|5
|T5
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Senegal
|4
|4
|T5
|Vinícius Júnior
|Brazil
|4
|4
|T5
|Ousmane Dembélé
|France
|4
|4
|T8
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|T8
|Ismael Saibari
|Morocco
|4
|3
|T8
|Yoane Wissa
|Congo DR
|4
|3
|T8
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|4
|3
|T8
|Julián Quiñones
|Mexico
|4
|3
|T8
|Jonathan David
|Canada
|4
|3
|T8
|Matheus Cunha
|Brazil
|4
|3
|T8
|Brian Brobbey
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|T8
|Deniz Undav
|Germany
|4
|3
|T8
|Elijah Just
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|T8
|Folarin Balogun
|United States
|3
|3
|T8
|Johan Manzambi
|Switzerland
|3
|3
This World Cup has been sensational for Frenchman Michael Olise. The attacking midfielder has been a goal-creating machine in the France setup and a vital cog in Les Bleus’ attack as they eye a repeat of their 2018 triumph. Olise has provided more assists than any other player in this edition, with five in four games, and looks hungry for more.
Equally impressive has been Brazil’s Bruno Guimarães, who has four assists in as many matches to sit second in the assists chart.
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Matches
|Assists
|1
|Michael Olise
|France
|4
|5
|2
|Bruno Guimarães
|Brazil
|4
|4
|T3
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|4
|3
|T3
|Alexander Isak
|Sweden
|4
|3
|T3
|Roberto Alvarado
|Mexico
|4
|3
|T3
|Martin Ødegaard
|Norway
|3
|3
(Both tables updated after Switzerland vs Algeria Round of 32 Match on Friday)