Haaland catches up with Messi, Mbappe in Golden Boot race

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) leads the team as they participate in a viking boat row after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland blew the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race wide open after he scored a brace against Brazil to knock the Selecao out of the tournament with Norway winning the crucial Round of 16 match 2-1. With his strikes in the 79th and 90th minute, Haaland now has 7 goals, the same number as France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Mbappe leads the table with 7 goals and 2 assists while Haaland and Messi both have 7 goals and 0 assists with the Norwegian currently at the 3rd position due to Messi playing less minutes than him and scoring more. England’s Harry Kane is 4th with 5 goals and 0 assists while France’s Ousmane Dembélé, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal, Brazil’s Vinicius Jr and Ismaïla Sarr follow with 4 goals each.