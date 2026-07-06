Haaland catches up with Messi, Mbappe in Golden Boot race

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland blew the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race wide open after he scored a brace against Brazil to knock the Selecao out of the tournament with Norway winning the crucial Round of 16 match 2-1. With his strikes in the 79th and 90th minute, Haaland now has 7 goals, the same number as France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.
Mbappe leads the table with 7 goals and 2 assists while Haaland and Messi both have 7 goals and 0 assists with the Norwegian currently at the 3rd position due to Messi playing less minutes than him and scoring more. England’s Harry Kane is 4th with 5 goals and 0 assists while France’s Ousmane Dembélé, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal, Brazil’s Vinicius Jr and Ismaïla Sarr follow with 4 goals each.
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Assists
|1
|Kylian Mbappé
|France
|7
|2
|2
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|7
|0
|3
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|7
|0
|4
|Harry Kane
|England
|5
|0
|5
|Ousmane Dembélé
|France
|4
|2
|6
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Spain
|4
|1
|7
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Senegal
|4
|1
|8
|Vinícius Júnior
|Brazil
|4
|1
|9
|Deniz Undav
|Germany
|3
|2
|10
|Johan Manzambi
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|11
|Julián Quiñones
|Mexico
|3
|1
|12
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|13
|Brian Brobbey
|Netherlands
|3
|0
|14
|Folarin Balogun
|United States
|3
|0
|15
|Elijah Just
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|16
|Matheus Cunha
|Brazil
|3
|0
|17
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|3
|0
|18
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|3
|0
|19
|Yoane Wissa
|DR Congo
|3
|0
|20
|Ismael Saibari
|Morocco
|3
|0
This World Cup has been sensational for Frenchman Michael Olise. The attacking midfielder has been a goal-creating machine in the France setup and a vital cog in Les Bleus’ attack as they eye a repeat of their 2018 triumph. Olise has provided more assists than any other player in this edition, with five in five games, as France defeated Paraguay in the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Equally impressive has been Morocco’s Brahim Diaz who has played provider 4 times in 5 matches, helping his team qualify for the quarterfinals after winning 3-0 vs Canada in the Round of 16.
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Matches
|Assists
|1
|Michael Olise
|France
|5
|5
|2
|Brahim Diaz
|Morocco
|5
|4
|3
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Brazil
|5
|4
|T4
|Roberto Alvarado
|Mexico
|4
|3
|T4
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|4
|3
|T4
|Martin Odegaard
|Norway
|5
|3
(Both tables updated after Brazil vs Norway)