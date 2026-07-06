Haaland catches up with Messi, Mbappe in Golden Boot race

Mbappe leads the table with 7 goals and 2 assists while Haaland and Messi both have 7 goals and 0 assists with the Norwegian currently at the 3rd position

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 04:28 AM IST
World Cup golden boot Erling HaalandNorway's Erling Haaland (9) leads the team as they participate in a viking boat row after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Norwegian striker Erling Haaland blew the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race wide open after he scored a brace against Brazil to knock the Selecao out of the tournament with Norway winning the crucial Round of 16 match 2-1. With his strikes in the 79th and 90th minute, Haaland now has 7 goals, the same number as France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Mbappe leads the table with 7 goals and 2 assists while Haaland and Messi both have 7 goals and 0 assists with the Norwegian currently at the 3rd position due to Messi playing less minutes than him and scoring more. England’s Harry Kane is 4th with 5 goals and 0 assists while France’s Ousmane Dembélé, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal, Brazil’s Vinicius Jr and Ismaïla Sarr follow with 4 goals each.

Leading goalscorers in FIFA World Cup 2026

Rank Player Country Goals Assists
1 Kylian Mbappé France 7 2
2 Lionel Messi Argentina 7 0
3 Erling Haaland Norway 7 0
4 Harry Kane England 5 0
5 Ousmane Dembélé France 4 2
6 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4 1
7 Ismaïla Sarr Senegal 4 1
8 Vinícius Júnior Brazil 4 1
9 Deniz Undav Germany 3 2
10 Johan Manzambi Switzerland 3 2
11 Julián Quiñones Mexico 3 1
12 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 3 1
13 Brian Brobbey Netherlands 3 0
14 Folarin Balogun United States 3 0
15 Elijah Just New Zealand 3 0
16 Matheus Cunha Brazil 3 0
17 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 3 0
18 Kai Havertz Germany 3 0
19 Yoane Wissa DR Congo 3 0
20 Ismael Saibari Morocco 3 0

This World Cup has been sensational for Frenchman Michael Olise. The attacking midfielder has been a goal-creating machine in the France setup and a vital cog in Les Bleus’ attack as they eye a repeat of their 2018 triumph. Olise has provided more assists than any other player in this edition, with five in five games, as France defeated Paraguay in the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Equally impressive has been Morocco’s Brahim Diaz who has played provider 4 times in 5 matches, helping his team qualify for the quarterfinals after winning 3-0 vs Canada in the Round of 16.

Players with most assists at FIFA World Cup 2026

Rank Name Country Matches Assists
1 Michael Olise France 5 5
2 Brahim Diaz Morocco 5 4
3 Bruno Guimaraes Brazil 5 4
T4 Roberto Alvarado Mexico 4 3
T4 Florian Wirtz Germany 4 3
T4 Martin Odegaard Norway 5 3

(Both tables updated after Brazil vs Norway)

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