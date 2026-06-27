World Cup 2026: Argentina face debutants Cape Verde in Round of 32 match

Reigning world champions Argentina are drawn to face Cape Verde in their Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

Lionel Messi’s side were assigned their opponents after Cape Verde pulled off a third successive draw in Group H over Saudi Arabia, a 0-0 result in Houston. Concurrently, group leaders Spain knocked out Uruguay from qualification contention, with a 1-0 win, leaving them on two points. With three points from as many games, Cape Verde marked a historic qualification, becoming the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup knockouts.

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