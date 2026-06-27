World Cup 2026: Argentina face debutants Cape Verde in Round of 32 match

Reigning world champions Argentina are drawn to face Cape Verde in their Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.
Lionel Messi’s side were assigned their opponents after Cape Verde pulled off a third successive draw in Group H over Saudi Arabia, a 0-0 result in Houston. Concurrently, group leaders Spain knocked out Uruguay from qualification contention, with a 1-0 win, leaving them on two points. With three points from as many games, Cape Verde marked a historic qualification, becoming the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup knockouts.
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Meanwhile, Argentina have started their World Cup title defence without breaking a sweat in Group J, beating Algeria and Austria by comfortable margins. Led by their talismanic captain, Argentina’s goals have all arrived in the form of a 39-year-old Messi, who has bagged a hat-trick and a brace to lead the goal-scoring charts.
The round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde are slated to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where Messi currently plies his club football trade with Inter Miami. The match will be played July 3 at 6:00 p.m. (3:30 a.m. IST on July 4).
Having already booked their place in the knockouts, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni that Messi will have a subdued role in the final group game against Jordan.
“Leo will go to the bench. I’ll hold off on the final starting line-up, but Leo will come in later,” Scaloni told reporters.
“The great merit of everything that’s been done goes to the boys who are always there and train to the max,” Scaloni said. “I think that when there’s an opportunity, there are great players who also deserve to come in. And the idea is for the team to play in the same way.”