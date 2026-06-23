World Cup 2026: Who will Argentina face in Round of 32? Probable match lists

World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's Argentina are slated to play their Round of 32 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 3. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Defending world champions Argentina stormed into the Round of 32 without breaking a sweat as Lionel Messi put on another show with a brace against Austria on Monday. Backing up his hat-trick against Algeria in the Group J opener, Messi shattered the World Cup goal-scoring record, raising his tally to 18 goals across six editions.

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The win powered Argentina into an unassailable lead in their group, booking a fixed slot in the Round of 32 with five days of group-stage action left in the 48-team tournament. Messi’s Argentina are likely to play their Round of 32 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 3, four days after their last group game against Jordan in Arlington.