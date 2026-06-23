World Cup 2026: Who will Argentina face in Round of 32? Probable match lists

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Defending world champions Argentina stormed into the Round of 32 without breaking a sweat as Lionel Messi put on another show with a brace against Austria on Monday. Backing up his hat-trick against Algeria in the Group J opener, Messi shattered the World Cup goal-scoring record, raising his tally to 18 goals across six editions.
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The win powered Argentina into an unassailable lead in their group, booking a fixed slot in the Round of 32 with five days of group-stage action left in the 48-team tournament. Messi’s Argentina are likely to play their Round of 32 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 3, four days after their last group game against Jordan in Arlington.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Bracket
|Match No
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Round of 32 Match
|Venue
|73
|Jun 29
|12:30 AM
|R-32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up
|Los Angeles
|74
|June 29
|10:30 PM
|R-32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up
|Houston
|75
|June 30
|2:00 AM
|R-32: Germany vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Foxborough
|76
|June 30
|6:30 AM
|R-32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up
|Guadalajara
|77
|June 30
|10.30 PM
|R-32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up
|Arlington
|78
|July 1
|2:30 AM
|R-32: Group I winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|New Jersey
|79
|July 1
|6:30 AM
|R-32: Mexico vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Mexico City
|80
|July 1
|9:30 PM
|R-32: Group L winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Atlanta
|81
|July 2
|1.30 AM
|R-32: Group G winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Seattle
|82
|July 2
|1.30 AM
|R-32: United States vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Santa Clara
|83
|July 2
|5:30 AM
|R-32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up
|Los Angeles
|84
|July 3
|12:30 AM
|R-32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up
|Toronto
|85
|July 3
|4:30 AM
|R-32: Group B winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Vancouver
|86
|July 3
|8:30 AM
|R-32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up
|Arlington
|87
|July 3
|11.30 PM
|R-32: Argentina vs Group H runners-up
|Miami
|88
|July 4
|3:30 AM
|R-32: Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Kansas City
Only a miracle can topple Argentina from atop the Group J standings with a round’s action left. As things stand Messi and Co. will go through as Group J winners and face the runners-up of Group H where things have spiced up after a series of interesting draws, featuring Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.
Uruguay currently occupy the second spot, with 2 points in 2 games. However, their task will be cut out as they face leaders Spain in their final group game. It leaves World Cup debutants Cape Verde with a fair shot at second place as they face Saudi Arabia in their last match, with two points in two games. Saudi, who shared the same group and even stunned Argentina in their World Cup opener in 2022, could also aim for a second-placed finish if they happen to beat Cape Verde and Spain overcome Uruguay in the last set of games.
Argentina, therefore, will have to wait for the trio of Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia to sort out their qualifications on Saturday to confirm their first knockout opponents.