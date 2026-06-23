World Cup 2026: Who will Argentina face in Round of 32? Probable match lists

FIFA World Cup 2026: With a Group J top spot all but sealed, Lionel Messi's Argentina will wait on the stiff fight in Group H to find their Round of 32 opponents.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 12:58 PM IST
World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's Argentina are slated to play their Round of 32 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 3. (AP Photo)World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's Argentina are slated to play their Round of 32 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 3. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule: Defending world champions Argentina stormed into the Round of 32 without breaking a sweat as Lionel Messi put on another show with a brace against Austria on Monday. Backing up his hat-trick against Algeria in the Group J opener, Messi shattered the World Cup goal-scoring record, raising his tally to 18 goals across six editions.

ALSO READ | Record-breaking Lionel Messi’s longevity is truly remarkable

The win powered Argentina into an unassailable lead in their group, booking a fixed slot in the Round of 32 with five days of group-stage action left in the 48-team tournament. Messi’s Argentina are likely to play their Round of 32 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 3, four days after their last group game against Jordan in Arlington.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Bracket

Match No Date Time (IST) Round of 32 Match Venue
73 Jun 29 12:30 AM R-32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up Los Angeles
74 June 29 10:30 PM R-32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up Houston
75 June 30 2:00 AM R-32: Germany vs Best Third-Placed Team Foxborough
76 June 30 6:30 AM R-32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up Guadalajara
77 June 30 10.30 PM R-32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up Arlington
78 July 1 2:30 AM R-32: Group I winners vs Best Third-Placed Team New Jersey
79 July 1 6:30 AM R-32: Mexico vs Best Third-Placed Team Mexico City
80 July 1 9:30 PM R-32: Group L winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Atlanta
81 July 2 1.30 AM R-32: Group G winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Seattle
82 July 2 1.30 AM R-32: United States vs Best Third-Placed Team Santa Clara
83 July 2 5:30 AM R-32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up Los Angeles
84 July 3 12:30 AM R-32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up Toronto
85 July 3 4:30 AM R-32: Group B winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Vancouver
86 July 3 8:30 AM R-32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up Arlington
87 July 3 11.30 PM R-32: Argentina vs Group H runners-up Miami
88 July 4 3:30 AM R-32: Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Kansas City

FIFA World Cup 2026: Who are Argentina’s likely Round of 32 opponents?

Only a miracle can topple Argentina from atop the Group J standings with a round’s action left. As things stand Messi and Co. will go through as Group J winners and face the runners-up of Group H where things have spiced up after a series of interesting draws, featuring Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Uruguay currently occupy the second spot, with 2 points in 2 games. However, their task will be cut out as they face leaders Spain in their final group game. It leaves World Cup debutants Cape Verde with a fair shot at second place as they face Saudi Arabia in their last match, with two points in two games. Saudi, who shared the same group and even stunned Argentina in their World Cup opener in 2022, could also aim for a second-placed finish if they happen to beat Cape Verde and Spain overcome Uruguay in the last set of games.

Argentina, therefore, will have to wait for the trio of Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia to sort out their qualifications on Saturday to confirm their first knockout opponents.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments