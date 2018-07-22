I did not want to look at a ball after Brazil’s World Cup exit, says Neymar

Brazil star forward Neymar takes a selfie with his fans. (Reuters) Brazil star forward Neymar takes a selfie with his fans. (Reuters)

Brazil star forward Neymar on Saturday said that he did not want to look at a ball after Brazil’s exit from the World Cup. Speaking to news agency AFP at Neymar Praia Grande Institute in Brazil, the 26-year old said opened up about his blues following Canary’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium in the quarterfinal. “I wouldn’t go as far as to say I didn’t want to play again but, I didn’t want to see a ball, or to see any more football played,” the PSG star said. He further went on to add that his family helped him in getting over the sadness of the exit.

“I was in mourning, I was really sad about it, but sadness passes, I have my son, my family, my friends and they don’t want to see me moping around. I’ve got more reason to be happy than sad,” he said.

The former Barcelona star, further went on to talk about the criticism over his theatrical rolling around after being fouled during the Round of 16 match against Mexico, and said that criticisms against him were exaggerated. “People were faster to criticise the one being fouled than the one doing the fouling. I went to the World Cup to play, to beat the opposition, not to get kicked. The criticism of me was exaggerated, but I’m a big boy, I’m used to dealing with this kind of thing. And I can’t be the referee and play at the same time, but there are times I wish I could,” he said.

Neymar, further went on to talk about the pressure that comes up with being one of the bests in his field and said he has learned to handle it. “No, all the great players feel pressure. It’s true that when it comes to me, there are double standards. I have been aware of this responsibility, not only for Brazil but also in club football, since I was 17, 18 years old.

I have prepared myself to handle this pressure and I know that when the results are not what they should be then that pressure increases,” he said.

Neymar, who moved to PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros deal, further addressed the rumours linking him to Real Madrid and thrashed them as “speculations”. “That’s all speculation from the press. The guys who come up with these stories seem to know more about my life than I do. I won’t respond to this type of question because nothing happened,” he said.

The footballer further went on to talk about PSG’s new coach Thomas Tuchel and said he would be a great addition to the club. “He’s a great coach and we’re hoping for a great season. I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“We have signed a football legend (Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon) who will bring with him all his experience and that will be a great help for this coming season,” he further added.

