World Cup 2018: Full list of teams that have qualified

List of 32 teams that will play FIFA World Cup 2018. List of 32 teams that will play FIFA World Cup 2018.

All the spots for FIFA World Cup 2018 have been filled, with Peru taking the final spot on Thursday. While Panama and Iceland created history by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup, football power Italy had a heartbreak by failing to secure a spot in the Russia World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Here are the 32 teams that have qualified for the 2018 Russia World Cup:

From Europe –

RUSSIA: Russia gets automatic qualification for being the host country. The team needs to put their best foot forward after getting knocked out in the group stage Confederations Cup.

BELGIUM: Belgium has been the first nation to get selected after they defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina and Greece in the qualifying stage.

ENGLAND: Gareth Southgate’s side booked their spot in the World Cup following a 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley on October 5.

GERMANY: Germany sealed qualification for World Cup with a game to spare after Joachim Löw’s side beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast in early October.

ICELAND: Iceland sealed a place in Russia with a 2-0 victory against Kosovo in Reykjavik, becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup finals.

POLAND: Poland secured its spot in next year’s World Cup in Russia with a 4-2 win over Montenegro in European qualifying on October 8.

SPAIN: Spain sealed their place in next year’s World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Albania on October 6.

SERBIA: Aleksandar Prijovic scored after coming on as a second-half substitute to cement Serbia’s place in Russia with a 1-0 win over Georgia.

PORTUGAL: The European champions Portugal qualified for next year’s World Cup with a convincing 2-0 win over Switzerland.

FRANCE: France qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia with a 2-1 home victory over Belarus on October 10 to finish top of Group A.

SWITZERLAND: Switzerland are heading to their 11th World Cup and their fourth consecutive world finals, their best run of appearances since stringing four together between 1934-54.

CROATIA: Croatia are in the World Cup finals after a 0-0 away draw on Sunday night put them through with a 4-1 aggregate across the two legs of their qualifying play-off with Greece.

SWEDEN: Sweden battled their way to the 2018 World Cup at the expense of Italy after hammering out a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their playoff.

DENMARK: Christian Eriksen hat-trick helped Denmark secure Europe’s final qualification spot for the Russia World Cup with a 5-1 victory away to Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

From South America –

BRAZIL: The 2014 World Cup semifinalists booked their place in the next World Cup back in March. They stand at the top of the table, after drawing 1-1 to Columbia on Tuesday.

URUGUAY: Uruguay finished second in the 10-team group behind five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

ARGENTINA: Lionel Messi hat-trick guarantteed last World Cup finalists Argentina, who came from behind, to book their World Cup spot.

COLOMBIA: Colombia, who produced their best ever performance at a World Cup in Brazil in 2014, booked a spot in next year’s tournament.

PERU: Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 to book the final World Cup 2018 spot. They last reached the World Cup in 1982.

From North, Central America and Caribbean –

MEXICO: Mexico have remained unbeaten in their qualifying round and booked their spot for the World Cup by beating Panama 1-0.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rica qualified for the 2018 World Cup finals after drawing 1-1 against Honduras in early October.



PANAMA: Panama defeated already qualified Costa Rica 2-1 to secure a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia for the first time in the country’s history.



From Africa –

NIGERIA: Nigeria beat a stubborn Zambia 1-0 to become the first African side to seal a place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

EGYPT: Egypt’s 27-year wait came to an end as Mohammad Salah scored a brace against Comgo to help his side qualify for World Cup.



SENEGAL: Senegal qualify for next year’s World Cupwith a 2-0 away win over South Africa that gave them an unassailable lead at the top of Group D.

MOROCCO: Morocco stunned Ivory Coast 2-0 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Morocco is returning to World Cup after 20 years.

TUNISIA: For Tunisia, the barren draw against Libya was enough to get them another World Cup ticket.

From Asia –

IRAN: Iran, who drew against Syria 2-2 last night, made it to their fifth yet second consecutive World Cup. They have, however, only managed one win in the tournament so far.

SOUTH KOREA: This is going to be South Korea’s ninth successive appearance at the World Cup, having qualified after winning four out of ten games.

JAPAN: Japan is going to make its sixth consecutive appearance at the World Cup

SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia will be making an appearance at the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

AUSTRALIA: Australia qualified for their fourth successive World Cup by beating a physical Honduras 3-1 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.



