Worker unplugs VAR to charge phone during a Saudi League match

One of the strangest things took place in the world of football on Tuesday as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was stopped in a Saudi League match, because one of the workers at the stadium decided to unplug the device and charge his phone instead.

On the sidelines of a Saudi Premier League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh, the VAR system failed to work as a video referee unplugged the system and plugged his mobile phone charger in its place.

I want you to unplug the VAR so @AlNassrFC_EN can loss,

but sir how can I do such thing,

just do it & I’ll pay you ,

Oh in that case consider it done, I need to charge my phone anyway if you know what I mean ??.#corruption #Bribery #FIFA #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/dPFqJ2aO4m — az (@DJDULL_NFC) October 8, 2019

Chairman of the Saudi Arbitration Committee Fernando Trisaco said after the match that the use of VAR is still a problem. “As a software, VAR still has many drawbacks,” he said.

Al-Nassr went onto win the league clash thanks to a 49th minute goal from Firas Al-Buraikan. Al-Hilal is leading the points table and is closely followed by Al-Wahda with a gap of two points. With the loss, Al-Fateh failed to break their losing streak as they stand at the bottom of the table with just one point.