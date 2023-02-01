scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Women’s World Cup hosts Australia and New Zealand slams FIFA over potential Saudi sponsorship

"We cannot express strongly enough the potential repercussions and fallout that could result of his decision," the Australian and New Zealand FAs wrote to FIFA, as per Sky News.

Football Australia said it "understands FIFA has entered into a destination partnership agreement" for the tournament, adding, "We are very disappointed that Football Australia were not consulted on this matter prior to any decision being made."

FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand are reportedly very disappointed over’s the footballing body’s decision to offer a potential sponsorship to Visit Saudi due to concerns about restrictions on women’s rights in Saudi Arabia.

“We cannot express strongly enough the potential repercussions and fallout that could result of his decision,” the Australian and New Zealand FAs wrote to FIFA, as per Sky News.

“Australis and New Zealand, both as sovereign nations and as football associations, have for decades placed the utmost importance on gender equality, and have sought to promote these ideals around the world,” they added.

Football Australia said it “understands FIFA has entered into a destination partnership agreement” for the tournament, adding, “We are very disappointed that Football Australia were not consulted on this matter prior to any decision being made.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 1, 2023: Know about Economic Survey 2022-23, Amrit Kaa...
UPSC Key- February 1, 2023: Know about Economic Survey 2022-23, Amrit Kaa...
Budget’s good economics: No shadow of 2024, light of fiscal prudenc...
Budget’s good economics: No shadow of 2024, light of fiscal prudenc...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special

New Zealand Football said, “We are shocked and disappointed” to hear the reports about the sponsorship.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia added to its influence in world football on Wednesday, winning a seat on the FIFA Council and then being confirmed as host of the 2027 Asian Cup.

The election win at the Asian Football Confederation’s annual meeting followed Cristiano Ronaldo arrival last month to play in the Saudi league and longstanding speculation about a likely bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.

Advertisement

Saudi soccer federation president Yasser Almisehal was among six Asian soccer officials elected by AFC members to represent them on FIFA’s decision-making committee through 2027. Saudi Arabia was the only candidate to host the Asian championship.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 22:08 IST
Next Story

OPS, EPS factions both join Erode bypoll contest, BJP caught in the middle

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
close