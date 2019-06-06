Women’s World Cup 2019: Male chauvinism is entrenched in FIFA, says Hope Solo

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, former American footballer Hope Solo has expressed her disappointment over the disparity in prize money between the men’s and women’s editions of the tournament saying it shows that “male chauvinism is entrenched” in FIFA. This year’s Women’s World Cup is being held in France. The tournament starts off on Friday in Parc des Princes with Paris hosting a Group A match between the hosts and South Korea.

“There is no excuse for that increase in this day and age,” former goalkeeper Solo, who is leading a lawsuit against US Soccer over equal pay, told BBC Sport.

“Being honest, it tells me that male chauvinism is entrenched in our global federation and these disparities are a reflection of that. We shouldn’t have to take these issues to courts and send letters to FIFA,” she added.

Although FIFA claims that the prize money has increased five-times since the 2007 tournament, and the £24m awarded to participating teams in 2019 is double the amount of 2015, the two-time Olympic gold medalist has a point considering a whopping £315m was given to teams at the men’s 2018 tournament held in Russia.

Australia’s players’ union says the difference – which has increased by £21m in the past four years – amounts to “discrimination”. Professional Footballers Australia has started a campaign about the issue after writing to FIFA.

Solo, who was capped 202 times during her 17-year international career in which she won the 2015 Women’s World Cup, will work as an expert for BBC during the course of the Women’s World Cup.

“It can’t be one federation or one country here and there…. all of the federations should be behind this to further the women’s game,” she added.

“We need to put in more money from grassroots all the way up to more prize money in the World Cup. FIFA needs to get its hands a little bit wet in terms of addressing these issues and being hands on. Right now, they address the women’s game with a 20-foot pole and remain quiet.

“As a soccer family with a worldwide audience, we should be addressing these issues, and not just the women but with men too.”

After Ada Hegerberg’s boycott from the Norway national football team over the treatment of women’s football, Hope Solo’s outcry over the conditions has drawn attention to the issue just before the 24-team competition kicks off.

In their defense, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said, “Prize money for the World Cup teams is only a small part of the investment Fifa is doing for the development of women’s football around the world.”