Women’s team player threatened for Maradona protest in Spain

A picture of legend Diego Maradona is seen on the screen of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, prior to the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow at Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Maradona died Wednesday at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A soccer player from a women’s lower-division team in Spain has received threats after protesting against Diego Maradona.

Paula Dapena, who plays for club Viajes Interrías, sat on the ground with her back to the sideline during a minute of silence for Maradona before a friendly match on Saturday.

Dapena said she didn’t want to participate in the tribute to the Argentina great, who died last week at age 60, because of past accusations of domestic violence made against him.

An altercation between Maradona and his partner was caught on video some years ago, but he was not charged.

Dapena was flooded with messages of support on social media but also with threats of violence against her. She told Spanish media on Tuesday that she planned to report the threats to authorities.

“They are not going to silence me,” she was quoted as saying in the Sport daily. “I would do it again.”

Maradona died Nov. 25 of a heart attack outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation.

