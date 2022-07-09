Women’s Euro 2022 set to surpass overall attendance for 2005 on day four

The 2022 edition of UEFA Women’s Euro is set to break another attendance record going into the fourth day of the tournament. The competition has already garnered attracted 100,000 people in the stands after four matches. On Saturday, it will surpass the overall 2005 Women’s Euro attendance, 118,403.

England had hosted the tournament 17 years back as well. With a total of eight teams, Euro 2005 was played across five venues in the country garnering an average attendance of 7,894 per match. In 2022, that number is at 27,643 per match after Friday’s Denmark-Germany match. The overall figure is 110,582. More than three times the attendance for the opening four games in the previous edition in 2017. The tournament is also not far off from overtaking the overall group stage figures from 2017, 143,337.

UEFA had stated that more than 500,000 of the 700,000 tickets available for Euro 2022 had been sold a couple of days before the opening match. The game at Old Trafford between hosts England and Austria had generated a crowd figure of 68,871, the highest in the history of the competition.

😍 6️⃣8️⃣,8️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ 🏟️ A new UEFA Women’s EURO record attendance! 👏 What a way to start #WEURO2022! pic.twitter.com/lMLsMHWFDN — UEFA (@UEFA) July 6, 2022

The game between Spain and Finland on Saturday in Milton Keynes had a crowd of 16,819 in the stands, this being the highest for any non-host match in Women’s Euro history.

The final match scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 31 at the Wembley Stadium has been sold out and is expected to host close to 90,000 people, which will be the new highest attended match in the history of the tournament, in close proximity to the highest attended match in women’s football history (91,648).