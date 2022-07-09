scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Women’s Euro 2022 set to surpass overall attendance for 2005 on day four

In four matches, the tournament has crossed an attendance of 100,000. UEFA had stated that more than 500,000 of the 700,000 tickets for the competition had been sold before the opening match.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 9, 2022 10:48:15 am
Glimpses from the opening ceremony of the Women's Euro 2022 at the Old Trafford. (Photo: @UEFA/Twitter)

The 2022 edition of UEFA Women’s Euro is set to break another attendance record going into the fourth day of the tournament. The competition has already garnered attracted 100,000 people in the stands after four matches. On Saturday, it will surpass the overall 2005 Women’s Euro attendance, 118,403.

England had hosted the tournament 17 years back as well. With a total of eight teams, Euro 2005 was played across five venues in the country garnering an average attendance of 7,894 per match. In 2022, that number is at 27,643 per match after Friday’s Denmark-Germany match. The overall figure is 110,582. More than three times the attendance for the opening four games in the previous edition in 2017. The tournament is also not far off from overtaking the overall group stage figures from 2017, 143,337.

UEFA had stated that more than 500,000 of the 700,000 tickets available for Euro 2022 had been sold a couple of days before the opening match. The game at Old Trafford between hosts England and Austria had generated a crowd figure of 68,871, the highest in the history of the competition.

The game between Spain and Finland on Saturday in Milton Keynes had a crowd of 16,819 in the stands, this being the highest for any non-host match in Women’s Euro history.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Know Your City: Behind Pune’s renowned eye hospital, the unfulfilled drea...Premium
Know Your City: Behind Pune’s renowned eye hospital, the unfulfilled drea...
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factionsPremium
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factions
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...

The final match scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 31 at the Wembley Stadium has been sold out and is expected to host close to 90,000 people, which will be the new highest attended match in the history of the tournament, in close proximity to the highest attended match in women’s football history (91,648).

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 09: Latest News