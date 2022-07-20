Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals live streaming details: When and where to watch?

Updated: July 20, 2022 11:11:02 pm
Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals live streaming details: After 24 matches, 78 goals and half the teams being knocked out, the Women’s Euro 2022 is down to business end with seven games and eight teams remaining. England, Austria, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, France and Belgium progressed from the four groups to the final eight stage. While England and Germany won all their matches, Netherlands, Sweden and France joined them in being unbeaten but having played a draw each. Austria, Spain and Belgium lost a game each.
The tournament in England has already crossed the attendance number in Women’s European Championships history, with 357,993 people having attended the group stage. The England-Austria opener at Old Trafford had 68,871 watching from the stands, the highest in a single game in the tournament’s history. That record is likely to be broken come the final on July 31 at the Wembley Stadium.
The England-Spain clash in Brighton and Hove will mark the beginning of the knockout stages. Here’s all you need to know about the quarter final matches of the competition.
When are where the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals?
The 2022 Women’s Euro quarterfinals shall be played in the early hours (IST) from July 21 to July 24.
QF1: England vs Spain, Falmer Stadium (Thursday, July 21)
QF2: Germany vs Austria, Brentford Community Stadium (Friday, July 22)
QF3: Sweden vs Belgium, Leigh Sports Village (Saturday, July 23)
QF4: France vs Netherlands, New York Stadium (Sunday, July 24)
What time will the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals begin?
All four of the 2022 Women’s Euro quarterfinal shall begin at 20:00 local time (12:30 PM IST).
Where can I watch the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals on TV in India?
The Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals will be telecasted at Sony Six.
Where I can watch the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals online?
The Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals will be live streamed at the Sony Liv app and the uefa.tv website.
