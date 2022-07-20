scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals live streaming details: When and where to watch?

Hosts England will face Spain in the first quarter-final in Brighton and Hove in early hours (IST) of Thursday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 20, 2022 11:11:02 pm
England scored 14 goals in the group stages and walk into the quarter-final against Spain as the favorites. (Photo: @WEURO2022/Twitter)

Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals live streaming details: After 24 matches, 78 goals and half the teams being knocked out, the Women’s Euro 2022 is down to business end with seven games and eight teams remaining. England, Austria, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, France and Belgium progressed from the four groups to the final eight stage. While England and Germany won all their matches, Netherlands, Sweden and France joined them in being unbeaten but having played a draw each. Austria, Spain and Belgium lost a game each.

The tournament in England has already crossed the attendance number in Women’s European Championships history, with 357,993 people having attended the group stage. The England-Austria opener at Old Trafford had 68,871 watching from the stands, the highest in a single game in the tournament’s history. That record is likely to be broken come the final on July 31 at the Wembley Stadium.

READ |From ban to billboards: The story of women’s football in England

The England-Spain clash in Brighton and Hove will mark the beginning of the knockout stages. Here’s all you need to know about the quarter final matches of the competition.

When are where the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

The 2022 Women’s Euro quarterfinals shall be played in the early hours (IST) from July 21 to July 24.

QF1: England vs Spain, Falmer Stadium (Thursday, July 21)

QF2: Germany vs Austria, Brentford Community Stadium (Friday, July 22)

QF3: Sweden vs Belgium, Leigh Sports Village (Saturday, July 23)

QF4: France vs Netherlands, New York Stadium (Sunday, July 24)

What time will the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals begin?

All four of the 2022 Women’s Euro quarterfinal shall begin at 20:00 local time (12:30 PM IST).

Where can I watch the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals on TV in India?

The Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals will be telecasted at Sony Six.

Where I can watch the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals online?

The Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals will be live streamed at the Sony Liv app and the uefa.tv website.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News