Women’s Euro 2022: England humble Norway 8-0 in a record win, enter quarter finals

England became the first team to score eight goals across men’s and women’s European Championships in their clean sheet win on Monday, July 11 in Brighton. With two wins in two games, the hosts also became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2022.

England took the lead inside 12 minutes in the Group A fixture, thanks to a Georgia Stanway kick from the spot after Ellen White earned a controversial penalty that wasn’t overruled by the VAR.

Left winger Lauren Hemp then doubled the advantage with an easy tap in three minutes later.

Already trailing, all hell broke loose for Norway from minute 29 as England scored four goals inside the 13 minutes that followed. Ellen White and Beth Mead scored twice, with the Lionesses becoming the first team to score six first half goals in the competition’s history, breaking France’s record of five that they had set 24 hours ago against Italy.

Ellen White drew closer to a big record of her own, with the 33-year old now just one goal away from joining Wayne Rooney as England’s all time top scorer.

The veteran forward would have to wait another day as Sarina Wiegman introduced four changes to the XI in the second half.

Alessia Russo, who replaced White, got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute with a thumping header, making it 7-0. Also the first seven goal lead a European Championship match had seen.

First goal scorer of Euro 2022, Beth Mead rounded up a historic night for the home side. The 27-year-old pounced onto an initial save made by Norwegian goalkeeper Guro Petterson to make it 8-0 and complete the second hat trick of the tournament. She now leads the chart for most goals with four in two games.

England’s win not only saw them through to the quarter finals but also ensured that Northern Ireland’s chances for the same were wiped clean. The Norway-Austria matchday 3 fixture will decide the second team progressing through Group A.

The hosts will meet the second placed team from Group B, and with a 10 goal positive difference, are expected to qualify as the top ranked side from their group. With Germany and Spain, both having won their first game with a 4-1 margin, it is expected that either of them will face the hosts in the next stage. The two teams face off on Tuesday in Brentford.