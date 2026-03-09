AFC Women’s Asian Cup: After drubbing against Japan, India need to beat Chinese Taipei to have any shot at quarterfinal spot

How do you pick yourselves up after losing a football match 11-0? Well, you switch back to whatever you did in the match before that, which you lost only because of a last-minute goal to an opposition that has been far more successful than you over the past decade or so.

That is what head coach Amelia Valverde has indicated India would be trying to do ahead of their final group game of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup against Chinese Taipei at the Western Sydney Stadium on Monday.

“Of course, Japan were too strong, and nothing went our way, but I think even if we can put the version of ourselves that took the field against Vietnam, we can achieve our goals, which is to keep the ball, maintain possession, and create spaces. Moreover, I think India have an advantage when it comes to speed, which we will try to use as much as possible to create chances,” said Valverde on the eve of the match.