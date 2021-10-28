Women’s Asian Cup draw: India clubbed alongside China, Chinese Taipei, Iran

The Indian senior women’s national team on Thursday was handed a tough draw at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup after they were clubbed alongside China, Chinese Taipei and Iran. India, ranked 57th in the FIFA charts, are the third-highest ranked side in the group behind China (17th) and Chinese Taipei (40th) and ahead of Iran (72nd).

The draw was held at the Asian Football Confederations (AFC) headquarters in the Malaysian capital. India is scheduled to host the tournament from January 6 to February 6.

Welcome to India 🇮🇳 and welcome alongside India 🤝 Presenting Group A of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 with 11 championships! 🔥 India | China PR | Chinese Taipei | IR Iran#WAC2022 #ShePower #OurGoalForAll pic.twitter.com/6G02y4m6d7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 28, 2021

“The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 promises to be another great celebration throughout the Continent. Together with the All India Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee, we are confident of staging a remarkable tournament that will leave a legacy for many years to come. I must congratulate the teams who have qualified and will line up along with the top three teams from the last edition and our hosts India,” said Asian Football Confederation General Secretary Dato Windsor John.

“I wish the LOC and our friends and colleagues at the AIFF the very best in hosting a truly world-class event next year,” Dato Windsor continued.

“I must also thank the people behind the scenes, our officials, members of the media, our commercial partners, stakeholders, and of course, Asia’s unwavering fans for your support. To the 12 teams, I wish you all the best,” he added.

The Indian Women’s Team is currently camping in Jamshedpur. In the midst of the camp the team had also gone on an exposure tour to UAE, Bahrain and Sweden, where they played against International teams like UAE, Tunisia, Bahrain and Chinese Taipei.

The side has also played two friendlies against Swedish Dammalsvenskan (Tier 1) clubs Hammarby IF and Djurgarden IF.