scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Wolves manager concerned about Mexican Raul Jimenez going to World Cup

Lopetegui, who has signed a three-year deal, is aiming to improve his side's poor scoring record of eight goals in 15 Premier League matches

Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ new manager Julen Lopetegui is worried about the club’s Mexico striker Raul Jimenez going to the World Cup because he is still recovering from a groin injury that has kept him out of action since August.

Jimenez has only played four matches for Wolves this season but on Monday Mexico coach Gerardo Martino included the 31-year-old in his squad for the Nov.20-Dec.18 finals in Qatar.

I spoke with Raul about his situation with Mexico and I am worried about him. He hasn’t played any minute with his team, Wolves,” Lopetegui said on Monday in his first news conference as the Midlands club’s coach. “I am worried because we need Raul fit, in his best version. I hope he can come back in that way.

“The important thing for me is not the World Cup, it’s Wolves … I respect his decision and the decision of the coach but we have to defend our aims.” Lopetegui, who has signed a three-year deal, is aiming to improve his side’s poor scoring record of eight goals in 15 Premier League matches to drag them off the bottom of the table.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The goals are about the team, when you play well you have more chances. The first aim is to improve all of the team,” the former Spain and Real Madrid coach added. “I believe if we improve the performances we will have more chances in each match. The players we have are able to score more. We are not happy with the numbers and we have to improve.”

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 06:48:10 pm
Next Story

Over 1 lakh residential units remain unsold in Pune

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 15: Latest News