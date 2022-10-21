Wolves interim manager Davis to stay on until end of year

Wolverhampton Wanderers caretaker manager Steve Davis will remain in charge of the team until the end of the year after taking over from Bruno Lage, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Davis has guided Wolves to one victory in three league games and they are 18th in the standings with nine points from 11 matches.

“The move provides continuity and stability within the first-team group until a permanent head coach is appointed,” Wolves said in a statement.

We can confirm Steve Davis will remain in charge of the first-team until 2023. 🐺🗞 — Wolves (@Wolves) October 20, 2022

“Davis will continue to be assisted by James Collins and Tony Roberts, while the club will look to extend the coaching team in the coming weeks to provide additional support.”

Wolves were linked with former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui and Queens Park Rangers head coach Michael Beale but both reportedly turned down the chance to manage at Molineux.

They host bottom club Leicester City on Sunday.