scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Wolverhampton adds 6-foot-7 striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart

Saša Kalajdžic will provide competition for Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who has struggled for form and possibly confidence since returning at the start of last season from a fractured skull.

Saša KalajdžicSaša Kalajdžic, who has played 15 times for Austria, signed a five-year deal for a reported fee of 18 million euros ($18 million), subject to attaining a visa and work permit . ( Source : Wolverhampton Wanderers / Twitter )

Wolverhampton added some much-needed depth and variety to its attack by signing Austria striker Saša Kalajdžic from German club Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Kalajdžic stands out because of his height — he is 6-foot-7 (2 meters) and has scored 23 goals across the last two seasons in the Bundesliga, in which he was Stuttgart’s top scorer both times. Wolverhampton has scored just two goals in its first four games of the Premier League season, failing to add a cutting edge to good build-up play. Kalajdžic will provide competition for Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who has struggled for form and possibly confidence since returning at the start of last season from a fractured skull.

“From what I’ve seen, Raul is a different kind of player to me,” Kalajdžic said. “I think he has qualities that I don’t have, maybe I have qualities he doesn’t have, so I think we can complement each other and make an amazing duo.” Kalajdžic, who has played 15 times for Austria, signed a five-year deal for a reported fee of 18 million euros ($18 million), subject to attaining a visa and work permit.
“Everyone tells me the Premier League is the toughest league, it’s the NBA of football,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...

“I’m just excited to prove myself against the best because in this league the best players are playing.”

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 07:00:19 pm
Next Story

South Africa’s new T20 competition gets name and auction date

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union

The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union

Premium
Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 31: Latest News