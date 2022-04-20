With two games to go, Mumbai City FC’s Round of 16 dreams are still alive

In their maiden Asian Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC have played four games, winning once, drawing once and losing twice. They are in third place in a group of four, level on points with UAE Pro League club Al Jazira.

At the start of the competition, coach Des Buckingham had given the squad a target— to become the first Indian team to win an Asian Champions League game. The victory over Air Force Club Iraq ensured that their primary goal was met, but now Mumbai could possibly advance in the tournament. They have two more games left.

Qualification story

The winner of the Indian Super League shield wins a spot in the Asian Champions League Group stages while the winner of the ISL playoffs wins a spot in the AFC Cup group stages.

In the 2020-21 season, Mumbai won the ISL shield. This happened after the City Football Group (CFG) bought the cash-strapped club. CFG’s entry changed the club’s fortunes. They signed Spanish coach Sergio Lobera along with a sizeable chunk of the FC Goa team core that he had curated. Players like Mourtada Fall (still at the club), Ahmed Jahouh (still at the club) and Hugo Boumous (now at ATK Mohun Bagan) were signed along with strikers like Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

These players helped the Islanders win the league at a canter and helped them become only the second Indian team to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

The next season, Mumbai, due to the financial rules of the league, had to let go of some crucial players but instead focused on signing young Indian talent like Apuia Ralte and Lallinzuala Chhangte. They finished fifth in the league but through the campaign kept building up towards Asia’s premier continental competition.

Story so far

Mumbai came in with the goal of winning one game, but so far they’ve come close to beating teams that have bigger budgets than them and have played at this stage for longer. Four points from four games and a chance to take the second spot in the group with two games remaining puts them in a good position.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Islanders. They have played most of these games with very little possession and are forced to give the ball away to teams that are simply better in quality. But what has carried Mumbai ahead so far has been their defending, which has been brave and their attempts to play attacking football from goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa’s hands to striker Diego Mauricio’s feet, which have been braver.

Mumbai could have garnered the three points that FC Goa won in their last campaign at the Champions League by defending deep and working for draws rather than wins. But their approach has been refreshing to watch, even though it is obvious that they don’t possess the tools to play the game they want.

The performers

In this campaign, the onus has been on Mumbai’s defensive line to keep them alive. Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall has somehow put in perfect sliding challenges right at the death on multiple occasions and has headed dangerous balls away from the box. Lachenpa has saved 20 shots on target in three games – the most in the Champions League.

In the midfield, Apuia Ralte has shown his ability to keep the ball moving under pressure. Lallinzuala Chhante, a right-winger signed from Chennaiyin FC in January, has the ability to slow games down by winning fouls – a crucial aspect of modern day football that not many Indian players are successful in exploiting.

In the absence of striker Igor Angulo due to a calf injury, Diego Mauricio has taken over. The Brazilian has been instrumental in holding the ball in the final third and allowing Mumbai players to come further up the pitch. He offers Mumbai the chance to play a different style of football when playing in the opposition half – one that has translated into the Indian club becoming a dangerous team when attacking.

What’s next?

The format of the Champions League is such that all winners from their group plus three of the best runners up from each region make it to the Round of 16.

Currently, Mumbai are level on points with Al Jazira and Air Force Club Iraq but are on third spot because Al Jazira lead the head-to-head record against the Islanders but then Mumbai lead the head-to-head record against Air Force Club. Al Shabab lead the group with 10 points.

Mumbai will face Al Shabab on Saturday and then three days later take on Air Force Club. A win against both these teams could catapult the them into a possible spot in the round of 16.

Currently there are five clubs (Al-Taawoun with 7 points, Al Rayyan with 7 points, Shabab Al-Ahli with 6 points and Nasaf Qarshi with 5 points and Al Jazira with 4 points) ahead of Mumbai in the race for the knockout stages. The top 3 teams on points will go through.