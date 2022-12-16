scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

With France set to play the World Cup final, Karim Benzema features in a friendly with Real Madrid vs CD Leganes

Even though he is no longer a part of the team in Qatar, Benzema will be eligible to have a gold or silver medal based on France's result in the final against Argentina on Sunday.

Benzema in action against CD Leganes. (Real Madrid/Twitter)
History awaits France as the Les Bleus stand one win away from becoming the first team to win back to back World Cups since Brazil (1958 and 1962). Meanwhile, their talismanic striker Karim Benzema, who was ruled out of the tournament following an injury was recently involved in a friendly for Real Madrid against CD Leganes.

Benzema marked his return on the pitch for 30 minutes in a 1-1 draw of two halves of 30. Also in action were Toni Kross and David Alaba. The 34-year-old French striker also wore the armband for the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga points table, just behind Barcelona by two points after 14 games. The Spanish and the Champions League winners from the 2021/22 season finished on top of Group F in Europe’s elite continental tournament with four wins, one draw and a loss.

Benzema was ruled out of the tournament following a thigh injury and according to reports was asked by manager Didier Deschamps to leave the camp.

“Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about,” Deschamps had said during the group stage. “You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what.”

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 04:45:44 pm
