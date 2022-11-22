Today at the FIFA World Cup: With an ageing team and coach who is ‘public enemy No 1’, Mexico chase the ‘5th match’

831 players, 32 teams and four matches per day – following the football World Cup can get a little overwhelming. For the next month, The Indian Express will cut through the clutter and handpick the biggest storyline of the day every morning

Showcase game

Mexico vs Poland (Group C)

9.30 pm IST, Stadium 974, Doha

To paraphrase the old cliché, there are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and Mexico getting knocked out in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

At every World Cup since 1994, the ‘El Tri’ have reached the last 16. Never have they managed to go any further. Yet, they have always been a team that adds a lot of colour to the World Cup – and not just because of their iconic green jerseys, an instant hit. It’s also their supporters.

The Mexican fans – 90,000 of them expected to travel to Qatar – have occupied the city centre, swarmed the metro stations and, on Tuesday, they’ll be out in full force at Stadium 974 for their campaign opener against Poland, providing a teaser for what the world can expect when the caravan moves to Mexico, the co-hosts of the next edition along with the US and Canada, four years later.

This, despite the fact that many in Mexico are not optimistic about their team’s chances, as a report in the country’s leading newspaper La Prensa noted. The biggest indication of this was the lack of celebrations, the traditional gathering at the majestic Azteca stadium after the World Cup qualification was secured.

The pessimism is in part because the fans have seemingly grown tired of the ‘fourth-match curse’. The ‘regression’ under coach Gerardo Martino has only added to that feeling. Mexico under Martino began well and enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten streak which included wins over Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Netherlands and the US.

But then, last year, the team suffered three consecutive defeats to the USA, which was the moment when the fans – and the Mexican media –called for Martino’s head and lost faith in an ageing squad. The management has resisted the urge to change things before the World Cup. And so, Mexico are in Qatar with more or less the same bunch that’s been around for a while.

Entertaining style of play

Mexico aren’t a bad team to watch. Quite the contrary, in fact. Their tactics – Martino has preferred an attacking 4-3-3 formation in the matches leading up to the World Cup – make Mexico a thrilling team to watch, one that is aggressive going forward, uses the flanks well, and presses high. Wingers Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado and Hirving Lozano – one of the biggest stars of a Napoli team that is top of Serie A – are crucial to Martino’s plans.

Lozano, in particular, will shoulder maximum responsibility, especially with Raul Jimenez still recovering from an injury. Lozano is an explosive winger and comes into the World Cup on the back of a great season in Naples. How well he’s supported remains to be seen.

The team, which is designed to keep possession, has lacked cohesion, forcing Martino to have second thoughts about his strategies. He has tried a five-man defence but that backfired massively, and Mexico huffed and puffed their way to Qatar, a campaign that further dented the fans’ confidence in this team.

And so, Mexico enter this tournament with their coach unsure about the strategy, players low on confidence, and fans losing patience. Martino has called himself the ‘public enemy number 1’ in Mexico.

It’s the latest twist in a constant love-hate relationship Mexican fans have with their teams. Despite the anger, they are in Qatar in their thousands, donning the charro hats, singing the mariachi, and showing the world what they can expect in four years’ time.

All this with just one hope: to play the fifth match.

Other fixtures of the day:

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Group C), 3.30 pm, Lusail Iconic Stadium

Anticipation can finally end as Lionel Messi, gleefully announcing he is fully fit in pre-match press, and Argentina begin their World Cup campaign. Given Messi’s immense popularity, the world’s eyes are on Lionel Scaloni’s side, who are unbeaten in 36 games and touted as one of the favourites.

Denmark vs Tunisia (Group D), 6.30 pm, Education City Stadium

A quietly formidable Danish team, that reached the semifinals of the Euros last year, begins its campaign. One of the dark horses to go all the way, nothing will prepare them for the crunch match against France like a strong showing and three points on Tuesday.

France vs Australia (Group D), 12.30 am (Wednesday), Al Janoub Stadium

The defending champions, ridden with injuries, and battling the notorious ‘champions curse‘, start their campaign against the Aussies. Given all the drama surrounding their buildup, Didier Deschamps’ side will be desperate to get off to a winning start.