Witch doctors, extortion, injuries, and loss: Paul Pogba’s renaissance hits setback after setback

After a torrid season at Old Trafford, his last in a tumultuous six-year period at Manchester United, 2022 was meant to be Paul Pogba’s comeback year. The Frenchman signed for Juventus, the club where he made his name as one of the world’s best midfielders, and remained a big part of France’s plans as they prepare to defend their title at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

However, multiple injuries, a home invasion and burglary, the loss of his agent, and a high-profile police investigation into an extortion scheme, have caused more strain on a career that desperately needed reviving.

On Friday, Pogba’s brother, Mathias, released a long string of more than 30 videos on social media, taking aim at the 29-year-old’s lifestyle, career, and character. Mathias is one of four people that were charged last week in an extortion probe initiated by his brother that has now taken the football world by storm.

What is the case?

In August, news of criminal investigations being underway in France and Italy on allegations of extortion made by Pogba emerged. The investigation began according to the Frenchman’s account of the case, in transcripts accessed by French newspaper Le Monde, to France’s Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime (OCLCO).

In March, Pogba was spending time with a close childhood friend, and three others he recognised from his youth, when he claims to have been driven to an apartment in a town near Paris when with the help of three unknown individuals carrying assault rifles, they threatened his life if he did not part with 13 million euros.

His acquaintances threatened him by claiming they will release the contents of a USB stick which reveal him paying for the services of a marabout – a Muslim holy saint more popularly known in parts of Africa as a ‘witch doctor’ – to curse Paris Saint-Germain striker and his France teammate Kylian Mbappe, a claim which he denies. According to The Athletic, Pogba admitted to OCLCO that he had paid a marabout, but for protection from injury rather than to cast a spell on anyone else.

The Frenchman did not contact authorities immediately, and according to Reuters, he sighted those that threatened him in Manchester. In July, after he transferred to Juventus, he saw them once again roaming around the training ground in Turin, along with his brother Mathias. He then decided to approach Juventus’ legal team for help, and a probe followed.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Mathias denied taking part in the extortion and instead claimed he approached his brother after having been threatened himself. Allegations have been made against him for conspiring against his brother though, and against all four suspects for threatening their mother, Yeo Moriba, on more than one occasion. Pogba and his mother have been living in police protection since the case went public.

What has Mathias Pogba been saying?

After he was charged with extortion, Mathias took to social media to release various videos about “big revelations” regarding his brother’s career, lifestyle, alleged criminal links, as well as the Mbappe-marabout case, which is what sent football fans and media into a frenzy.

He subsequently put out a succession of tweets, addressing Mbappe directly in a few, claiming he “nearly died” because of his brother and that he is purposely “wicked” and a traitor.

Advertisement

In his most recent outburst online on Friday, Mathias made a number of allegations against his brother after promising to make “explosive revelations” about him in his tweets in August. Mathias said he made the videos and released them as insurance.

According to AP, he claimed that his brother earned millions but left his family in poverty, mixed with criminals, and hired the services of a ‘witch doctor’ on more than one occasion, often to curse rival players. He detailed that the ‘curse’ against Mbappe came before the second leg of a Champions League tie between Manchester United and PSG in 2019, which United won 3-1. He also said he had been shot at, assaulted, and threatened by thugs because of his brother.

Will Pogba play the World Cup?

While Pogba’s extortion case and family feud may have captured headlines, it is not the only source of recent trauma for the Frenchman. Back in March, just days before the alleged extortion attempt, Pogba’s house was burgled when he travelled to Spain for a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. That, coupled with the loss of his agent Mino Raiola, would have taken its toll on the Frenchman.

To the casual viewer, Pogba’s closeness to his agent may be perplexing. But Raiola was one of the most powerful agents in the game: he may have been hated by fans and clubs, but his belief in the primacy of talent alone – and his protection of the talent he manages – made him hugely popular with a client base that consisted of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland, and Matthijs de Ligt. Losing him was like losing a close aide.

Injuries have halted his progress too. He started the year with a three-month layoff thanks to a torn thigh muscle, a calf injury came later in April, and after getting a fresh start by moving back to Juventus, he tore his right meniscus almost immediately.

Advertisement

The Frenchman resisted getting surgery, but needed to go under the knife, and is now in a race against time to be fit for Qatar. Even if he makes it, the mental and physical toll of the buildup may hinder his chances of playing a defining, if any, role in France’s title defence.