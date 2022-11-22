scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

‘Winning Country gets the Buds:’ Budweiser to give away beer it can’t sell to eventual World Cup winners

Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game.

Bottles of Budweiser beer are on display in a shop window in London. (AP)

The FIFA World Cup sponsor Budweiser said that it will give away all the beer it can’t sell in the stadiums to the eventual World Cup winners.

Budweiser tweeted: “New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?”

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to FIFA’s requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums — but the details were only released in September, just 11 weeks before the first kickoff, suggesting how fraught the negotiations may have been. Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums, while champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol will be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the arenas.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino downplayed Qatar’s last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators.

“If this is the biggest problem we have, I’ll sign that (agreement),” Infantino said Saturday, a day after the conservative Muslim emirate did an about-face on the deal it had made to secure the soccer tournament.

Top Sports News Now
Infantino said the beer ban at stadiums was made jointly by Qatar officials and FIFA.

“We tried until the end to see whether it was possible,” Infantino said of allowing alcohol sales. “If for 3 hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. Maybe there is a reason why in France, in Spain, in Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums. Maybe they are more intelligent than us, having thought maybe we should be doing that.”

Spectators can drink alcoholic beer in the evenings in “the FIFA Fan Festival,” a designated party area that also offers live music and activities.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:05:47 pm
