Window of little opportunity

PSG fans will have to accept the reality of Neymar turning out for them for some more time and Gareth Bale’s unhappy tryst with Real Madrid will continue as a number of loan deals was one of the highlights of the transfer window rather than mega stars moving clubs

Those who stayed put

The window was also about the deals that were expected to be signed, but weren’t. Paul Pogba, Neymar, Christian Eriksen, Gareth Bale and Paulo Dybala are names that readily come to mind. While returning Real manager Zinedine Zidane had made no secret of his wish to offload the Welsh winger, the indifferent start to their campaign and the paucity of viable options due to injury and lack of form ensured that Bale will remain at the Bernabeu, for now. The only place he could leave for was China but Real president Florentino Perez was not ready to let him leave without a transfer fee. As far as Pogba and Neymar are concerned, the people around the two footballers made plenty of noise, but there was no offer from the usual suspects that could culminate in a deal.

Neymar stuck in Paris

Neymar had a potent partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but wanted to move out of the Argentine legend’s shadow and be acclaimed as the best player in the world. Now after two rather underwhelming seasons at PSG when he has, more often than not, gone missing on the big stage, Neymar craves to be back in Catalonia to the extent that he doesn’t hesitate to call Barcelona’s famous 2017 ‘remontada’ against PSG at Camp Nou in the Champions League his favourite footballing memory, when they reversed a four-goal deficit from the first leg of the Round of 16 clash with a 6-1 win with the Brazilian himself contributing two goals. What has riled Parisians even more is that Neymar has made no effort to learn the French or cultivate a bond with the fans, a charge that has been levelled against Bale as well. He even offered to pay his own money – some estimates put the figure as €20 million – to force a way back.

But the economics of the move were never going to work out. Barca had spent around €200 million on Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong lately and couldn’t pay anywhere close to what PSG were demanding. For the record, Neymar came to Paris for a world record fee of €222 million two years ago.

Rise of the Felix

Atletico Madrid acquired the 19-year-old Benfica striker Joao Felix for €126 million but had to let go France’s talisman Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona for €120 million. So highly rated is Felix that he is expected to be the next big star for Portugal even as Cristiano Ronaldo enters his twilight years.Real Madrid brought home Belgian star Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a reported fee of €100 million. The total spend in the five top leagues in the continent – England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy – in the 2019 summer transfer window was £5 billion, an increase of £800m over the record set last year, according to Deloitte.

Agent provocateur

Almost everything one hears from Pogba is through social media, and most of it’s prone to interpretation. It’s his agent Mino Raiola who makes most of the noise on the Frenchman’s behalf, and he often suggests Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United. The two saw off Jose Mourinho, but talk of a desire to leave for Real Madrid or Juventus surfaces ever so often even under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Zidane has expressed his admiration for Pogba, but United turned down an offer this summer. They value the French midfielder at nearly £130 million. Zidane’s insistence on Pogba also queered the pitch for Eriksen’s move to Madrid. With a largely youthful side at Old Trafford, Pogba is one of the few world-class players – and a World Cup winner to boot – and can be one of the leaders of the group comprising the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James, provided he wants to stay there.

Leavers on loan

What is common to Dani Ceballos, Philippe Coutinho, Mauro Icardi, Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan? They have all moved on to fresh pastures on loan before the latest transfer window closed. This has been a prevalent practice to take care of the wage bill and stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations. Often players who don’t find a regular spot in the first eleven are sent away in this fashion, or to deal with a fresh arrival.

EPL in the shade

For once, it was not the English clubs who were the busiest with the cheque books. Though their aggregate spend was the biggest, the most expensive buy for a Premier League side was Harry Maguire going from Leicester City to Manchester United for £80 million, much less than what Atletico spent for Felix. All the other big leagues set records for transfer spending. Additional money from improved television deals has been a big reason. In contrast, net spend for the Premier League clubs was the lowest since 2015.