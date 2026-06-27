Williams and Pino’s injuries overshadows Spain’s Uruguay triumph

Spain’s clinical 1-0 win over Uruguay was overshadowed by injury concerns, with reigning European champions now anxiously awaiting updates on the fitness of Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams. Courtesy of a goal from Alex Baena, Luis de la Fuente’s team topped the Group H table of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and will now face the runner-up of Group J in the round of 32 on 2nd July. However, they could be without two key attackers for that encounter.

Williams had already arrived at the tournament carrying a hamstring issue that forced him to miss Athletic Bilbao’s final three La Liga matches. Accordingly, he has been used only as an impact substitute by de la Fuente, but the Spanish coach will be sweating over a fresh injury he picked up on Friday. Replacing fellow winger Lamine Yamal in the 76th minute, Williams was seen in discomfort