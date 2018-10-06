Will pick Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, says Pele

Former Brazil international Pele. (Source: Reuters/File)

Former Brazil World-Cup winning footballer Pele on Friday said he would rather have Lionel Messi in his team than having Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking at the Hindustan Tims Leadership Summit 2018, the legendary footballer said that the Argentinian international is “more organised”. “Difficult to compare Messi and Ronaldo. Messi has a completely different style than Ronaldo. A lot of people compared me with George Best but we had a different style of play. Ronaldo is more of a center-forward while Messi is more organised,” the 77-year-old said.

The former Brazil international added: “If I have to decide for my team I will choose Messi over Ronaldo.”

The former Indian footballing legend Baichung Bhutia, who was interviewing Pele, asked about his footballing inspiration. “My father was a good center-forward. He taught me how to play. He asked me to score three times more goals than him. My father was the person who encouraged me to play football. He was my inspiration,” Pele said.

The three-time FIFA World Cup trophy winner added: “My father gave me the name after the famous inventor Thomas Edison. When I went to play football, they started calling me ‘Pes’ – the Portuguese word for feet. In Portuguese when you kick the ball it means “Pes” so they started calling me Pele on the football field and that is how I got my name.”

Ronaldo, who has moved to Juventus from Real Madrid this season, has scored 3 goals and made 4 assists for the Serie A Champions in 7 appearances so far. Messi, on the other hand, who continues to ply his trade for Barcelona, has scored 10 goals and made 4 assists in 8 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

