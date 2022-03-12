Will not stop Rashford from moving away from Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said forward Marcus Rashford is free to leave the club this summer, insisting that there is no issue between the club and the player but stressed that he will not stop any move.

“He said to me that he’s still happy and that he wants to perform on a high level here for the club. He didn’t mention a thing about not being happy here. I don’t think this is an issue and he never said anything about that when we spoke,” Rangnick said.

“The (transfer) window is closed right now. Even in case he and his agents or his family think about going to another club, well, he can do that but in the summer,” the United manager added.

The 63-year-old German also disputed suggestions that Marcus Rashford is unhappy with his lack of game time, saying the forward is committed to turning around his poor run of form and getting back to his best.

“I don’t think that he’s not had enough game time,” Rangnick told reporters on Friday. “He’s had 13-14 games since I’ve been here now, he played more games from the start than he didn’t play from the start.

Rashford scored 21 goals in all competitions last season but has found the net only five times this season after making his return from shoulder surgery in October.

The England international has found playing time hard to come by in recent weeks, with his last start in a league game coming on Feb. 12 in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville, meanwhile, has asked the club to sort out the situation as soon as possible.

“A failure for United’s football department if he leaves. A very poor look for MR if he can’t get his form right to break into this team. MR/Team would be naive if they think his off-pitch voice will carry without the MU badge. Lose/Lose if he goes. Sort it out,” he tweeted.

United, who are fifth in the league with 47 points from 28 games, next face fellow top-four contenders Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. The London side are two places below United with 45 points but have two games in hand in their quest to finish inside the Champions League qualification spots.

